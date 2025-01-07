AI Gateway adds DeepSeek as a provider

AI Gateway now supports DeepSeek, including their cutting-edge DeepSeek-V3 model. With this addition, you have even more flexibility to manage and optimize your AI workloads using AI Gateway. Whether you're leveraging DeepSeek or other providers, like OpenAI, Anthropic, or Workers AI, AI Gateway empowers you to:

Monitor : Gain actionable insights with analytics and logs.

: Gain actionable insights with analytics and logs. Control : Implement caching, rate limiting, and fallbacks.

: Implement caching, rate limiting, and fallbacks. Optimize: Improve performance with feedback and evaluations.

To get started, simply update the base URL of your DeepSeek API calls to route through AI Gateway. Here's how you can send a request using cURL:

Example fetch request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/chat/completions \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer DEEPSEEK_TOKEN' \ --data '{ "model": "deepseek-chat", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

For detailed setup instructions, see our DeepSeek provider documentation.