Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Precursor is rolling out to all customers starting today. Precursor is client-side JavaScript that enables session-based bot detection.
You can read the announcement blog ↗ for background on why we built Precursor and how session-level behavioral detection works.
With Precursor enabled, Cloudflare can:
- Continuously evaluate behavioral signals across a session
- Re-validate challenge clearance as behavior changes
- Update bot scores with session context
- Provide client-side visibility where none previously existed
It integrates with existing protections, including Security Rules, and can be enabled directly from the Cloudflare dashboard with configurable modes to balance security and user experience.
To learn more, refer to the Precursor documentation.