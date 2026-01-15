Support for CrowdStrike device scores in User Risk Scoring

Cloudflare One has expanded its [User Risk Scoring] (/cloudflare-one/insights/risk-score/) capabilities by introducing two new behaviors for organizations using the [CrowdStrike integration] (/cloudflare-one/integrations/service-providers/crowdstrike/).

Administrators can now automatically escalate the risk score of a user if their device matches specific CrowdStrike Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) score ranges. This allows for more granular security policies that respond dynamically to the health of the endpoint.

New risk behaviors The following risk scoring behaviors are now available:

CrowdStrike low device score: Automatically increases a user's risk score when the connected device reports a "Low" score from CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike medium device score: Automatically increases a user's risk score when the connected device reports a "Medium" score from CrowdStrike.

These scores are derived from [CrowdStrike device posture attributes] (/cloudflare-one/integrations/service-providers/crowdstrike/#device-posture-attributes), including OS signals and sensor configurations.