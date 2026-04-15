Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New, streamlined creation experience for Access Applications and Gateway Policies
The Cloudflare One dashboard now features redesigned builders for two core workflows: creating Gateway policies and configuring self-hosted Access applications.
The Gateway rule builder now features a redesigned user experience, bringing it in line with the Access policy builder experience. Improvements include:
- Streamlined UX with clearer states and improved user interactions
- Wirefilter editing for viewing and editing Gateway rules directly from wirefilter expressions
- Preview state to review the impact of your policy in a simple graphic
For more information, refer to Traffic policies.
The self-hosted Access application builder now offers a simplified creation workflow with fewer steps from setup to save. Improvements include:
- New application selection experience that makes choosing the right application type before you begin easier.
- Streamlined creation flow with fewer clicks to build and save an application
- Inline policy creation for building Access policies directly within the application creation flow
- Preview state to understand how your policies enforce user access before saving
For more information, refer to self-hosted applications.