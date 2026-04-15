New, streamlined creation experience for Access Applications and Gateway Policies

The Cloudflare One dashboard now features redesigned builders for two core workflows: creating Gateway policies and configuring self-hosted Access applications.

Gateway rule builder

The Gateway rule builder now features a redesigned user experience, bringing it in line with the Access policy builder experience. Improvements include:

Streamlined UX with clearer states and improved user interactions

with clearer states and improved user interactions Wirefilter editing for viewing and editing Gateway rules directly from wirefilter expressions

for viewing and editing Gateway rules directly from wirefilter expressions Preview state to review the impact of your policy in a simple graphic

For more information, refer to Traffic policies.

Access application builder for self-hosted apps

The self-hosted Access application builder now offers a simplified creation workflow with fewer steps from setup to save. Improvements include:

New application selection experience that makes choosing the right application type before you begin easier.

that makes choosing the right application type before you begin easier. Streamlined creation flow with fewer clicks to build and save an application

with fewer clicks to build and save an application Inline policy creation for building Access policies directly within the application creation flow

for building Access policies directly within the application creation flow Preview state to understand how your policies enforce user access before saving

For more information, refer to self-hosted applications.