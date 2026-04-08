Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
User risk scoring for high risk browsing activity
Cloudflare One's User Risk Scoring now incorporates direct signals from Gateway DNS traffic patterns. This update allows security teams to automatically elevate a user's risk score when they visit high-risk or malicious domains, providing a more holistic view of internal threats.
Browsing activity is a primary indicator of potential compromise. By tying Gateway DNS logs to specific users, administrators can now flag individuals interacting with:
- Security threats: Domains associated with malware, phishing, or command-and-control (C2) centers.
- High-risk content: Categories such as questionable content or violence that may violate corporate compliance.
Even if a Gateway policy is set to Block the traffic, the interaction is still captured as a "hit" to ensure the user's risk profile reflects the attempted activity.
Two new behaviors are now available in the dashboard:
- Suspicious Security Domain Visited: Triggers when a user visits a domain in the security threats or security risk categories.
- High risk domain visited: Triggers when a user visits domains categorized as questionable content, violence, or CIPA.
To learn more and get started, refer to the User Risk Scoring documentation.