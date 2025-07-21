Subaddressing support in Email Routing

Subaddressing, as defined in RFC 5233 ↗, also known as plus addressing, is now supported in Email Routing. This enables using the "+" separator to augment your custom addresses with arbitrary detail information.

Now you can send an email to user+detail@example.com and it will be captured by the user@example.com custom address. The +detail part is ignored by Email Routing, but it can be captured next in the processing chain in the logs, an Email Worker or an Agent application ↗.

Customers can use this feature to dynamically add context to their emails, such as tracking the source of an email or categorizing emails without needing to create multiple custom addresses.

Check our Developer Docs to learn on to enable subaddressing in Email Routing.