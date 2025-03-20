 Skip to content
AI Gateway launches Realtime WebSockets API

AI Gateway

We are excited to announce that AI Gateway now supports real-time AI interactions with the new Realtime WebSockets API.

This new capability allows developers to establish persistent, low-latency connections between their applications and AI models, enabling natural, real-time conversational AI experiences, including speech-to-speech interactions.

The Realtime WebSockets API works with the OpenAI Realtime API, Google Gemini Live API, and supports real-time text and speech interactions with models from Cartesia, and ElevenLabs.

Here's how you can connect AI Gateway to OpenAI's Realtime API using WebSockets:

OpenAI Realtime API example
import WebSocket from "ws";


const url =
  "wss://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<account_id>/<gateway>/openai?model=gpt-4o-realtime-preview-2024-12-17";
const ws = new WebSocket(url, {
  headers: {
    "cf-aig-authorization": process.env.CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY,
    Authorization: "Bearer " + process.env.OPENAI_API_KEY,
    "OpenAI-Beta": "realtime=v1",
  },
});


ws.on("open", () => console.log("Connected to server."));
ws.on("message", (message) => console.log(JSON.parse(message.toString())));


ws.send(
  JSON.stringify({
    type: "response.create",
    response: { modalities: ["text"], instructions: "Tell me a joke" },
  }),
);

Get started by checking out the Realtime WebSockets API documentation.