 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Introducing Guardrails in AI Gateway

AI Gateway

AI Gateway now includes Guardrails, to help you monitor your AI apps for harmful or inappropriate content and deploy safely.

Within the AI Gateway settings, you can configure:

  • Guardrails: Enable or disable content moderation as needed.
  • Evaluation scope: Select whether to moderate user prompts, model responses, or both.
  • Hazard categories: Specify which categories to monitor and determine whether detected inappropriate content should be blocked or flagged.
Guardrails in AI Gateway

Learn more in the blog or our documentation.