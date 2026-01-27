 Skip to content
Added Timezone preferences settings

Cloudflare Fundamentals

You can now set the timezone in the Cloudflare dashboard as Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) or your browser or system's timezone.

What's New

Unless otherwise specified in the user interface, all dates and times in the Cloudflare dashboard are now displayed in the selected timezone.

You can change the timezone setting from the user profile dropdown.

Timezone preference dropdown

The page will reload to apply the new timezone setting.