Configure Cloudflare source IPs (beta)

Cloudflare One Magic WAN

Magic WAN now allows you to configure the source IP address range used by Cloudflare services (such as Load Balancing, Gateway, and Browser Isolation) when sending traffic to your private networks.

Previously, traffic to private networks was sourced from public Cloudflare IPs, which may have caused IP conflicts. With this feature, you can now configure a dedicated, non-Internet-routable private IP range to ensure:

  • Symmetric routing over private network connections
  • Proper firewall state preservation
  • Private traffic stays on secure paths

Key details:

  • IPv4: Sourced from 100.64.0.0/12 by default, configurable to any /12 CIDR
  • IPv6: Sourced from 2606:4700:cf1:5000::/64 (not configurable)
  • Affected connectors: GRE, IPsec, CNI, WARP Connector, and WARP Client (Cloudflare Tunnel is not affected)

Configuring Cloudflare source IPs requires Cloudflare One Unified Routing (beta) and the "Cloudflare One Networks Write" permission.

For configuration details, refer to Configure Cloudflare source IPs.