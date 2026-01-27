Changelog
Configure Cloudflare source IPs (beta)
Magic WAN now allows you to configure the source IP address range used by Cloudflare services (such as Load Balancing, Gateway, and Browser Isolation) when sending traffic to your private networks.
Previously, traffic to private networks was sourced from public Cloudflare IPs, which may have caused IP conflicts. With this feature, you can now configure a dedicated, non-Internet-routable private IP range to ensure:
- Symmetric routing over private network connections
- Proper firewall state preservation
- Private traffic stays on secure paths
Key details:
- IPv4: Sourced from
100.64.0.0/12by default, configurable to any /12 CIDR
- IPv6: Sourced from
2606:4700:cf1:5000::/64(not configurable)
- Affected connectors: GRE, IPsec, CNI, WARP Connector, and WARP Client (Cloudflare Tunnel is not affected)
Configuring Cloudflare source IPs requires Cloudflare One Unified Routing (beta) and the "Cloudflare One Networks Write" permission.
For configuration details, refer to Configure Cloudflare source IPs.
