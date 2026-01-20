Cloudflare Typescript SDK v6.0.0-beta.1 now available

Disclaimer: Please note that v6.0.0-beta.1 is in Beta and we are still testing it for stability.

Full Changelog: v5.2.0...v6.0.0-beta.1 ↗

In this release, you'll see a large number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to a change in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries. As the codegen is always evolving and improving, so are our code bases.

Some breaking changes were introduced due to bug fixes, also listed below.

Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.

Breaking Changes

Addressing - Parameter Requirements Changed

BGPPrefixCreateParams.cidr : optional → required

: optional → PrefixCreateParams.asn : number | null → number

: → PrefixCreateParams.loa_document_id : required → optional

: required → ServiceBindingCreateParams.cidr : optional → required

: optional → ServiceBindingCreateParams.service_id : optional → required

API Gateway

ConfigurationUpdateResponse removed

removed PublicSchema → OldPublicSchema

→ SchemaUpload → UserSchemaCreateResponse

→ ConfigurationUpdateParams.properties removed; use normalize

CloudforceOne - Response Type Changes

ThreatEventBulkCreateResponse : number → complex object with counts and errors

D1 Database - Query Parameters

DatabaseQueryParams : simple interface → union type ( D1SingleQuery | MultipleQueries )

: simple interface → union type ( ) DatabaseRawParams : same change

: same change Supports batch queries via batch array

DNS Records - Type Renames (21 types)

All record type interfaces renamed from *Record to short names:

RecordResponse.ARecord → RecordResponse.A

→ RecordResponse.AAAARecord → RecordResponse.AAAA

→ RecordResponse.CNAMERecord → RecordResponse.CNAME

→ RecordResponse.MXRecord → RecordResponse.MX

→ RecordResponse.NSRecord → RecordResponse.NS

→ RecordResponse.PTRRecord → RecordResponse.PTR

→ RecordResponse.TXTRecord → RecordResponse.TXT

→ RecordResponse.CAARecord → RecordResponse.CAA

→ RecordResponse.CERTRecord → RecordResponse.CERT

→ RecordResponse.DNSKEYRecord → RecordResponse.DNSKEY

→ RecordResponse.DSRecord → RecordResponse.DS

→ RecordResponse.HTTPSRecord → RecordResponse.HTTPS

→ RecordResponse.LOCRecord → RecordResponse.LOC

→ RecordResponse.NAPTRRecord → RecordResponse.NAPTR

→ RecordResponse.SMIMEARecord → RecordResponse.SMIMEA

→ RecordResponse.SRVRecord → RecordResponse.SRV

→ RecordResponse.SSHFPRecord → RecordResponse.SSHFP

→ RecordResponse.SVCBRecord → RecordResponse.SVCB

→ RecordResponse.TLSARecord → RecordResponse.TLSA

→ RecordResponse.URIRecord → RecordResponse.URI

→ RecordResponse.OpenpgpkeyRecord → RecordResponse.Openpgpkey

IAM Resource Groups

ResourceGroupCreateResponse.scope : optional single → required array

: optional single → ResourceGroupCreateResponse.id : optional → required

Origin CA Certificates - Parameter Requirements Changed

OriginCACertificateCreateParams.csr : optional → required

: optional → OriginCACertificateCreateParams.hostnames : optional → required

: optional → OriginCACertificateCreateParams.request_type : optional → required

Pages

Renamed: DeploymentsSinglePage → DeploymentListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray

→ Domain response fields: many optional → required

Pipelines - v0 to v1 Migration

Entire v0 API deprecated; use v1 methods ( createV1 , listV1 , etc.)

, , etc.) New sub-resources: Sinks , Streams

R2

EventNotificationUpdateParams.rules : optional → required

: optional → Super Slurper: bucket , secret now required in source params

Radar

dataSource : string → typed enum (23 values)

: → typed enum (23 values) eventType : string → typed enum (6 values)

: → typed enum (6 values) V2 methods require dimension parameter (breaking signature change)

Resource Sharing

Removed: status_message field from all recipient response types

Schema Validation

Consolidated SchemaCreateResponse , SchemaListResponse , SchemaEditResponse , SchemaGetResponse → PublicSchema

, , , → Renamed: SchemaListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray → PublicSchemasV4PagePaginationArray

Spectrum

Renamed union members: AppListResponse.UnionMember0 → SpectrumConfigAppConfig

→ Renamed union members: AppListResponse.UnionMember1 → SpectrumConfigPaygoAppConfig

Workers

Removed: WorkersBindingKindTailConsumer type (all occurrences)

type (all occurrences) Renamed: ScriptsSinglePage → ScriptListResponsesSinglePage

→ Removed: DeploymentsSinglePage

Zero-Trust DLP

datasets.create() , update() , get() return types changed

, , return types changed PredefinedGetResponse union members renamed to UnionMember0-5

Zero-Trust Tunnels

Removed: CloudflaredCreateResponse , CloudflaredListResponse , CloudflaredDeleteResponse , CloudflaredEditResponse , CloudflaredGetResponse

, , , , Removed: CloudflaredListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray

Features

Abuse Reports ( client.abuseReports )

Reports : create , list , get

: , , Mitigations: sub-resource for abuse mitigations

AI Search ( client.aisearch )

Instances : create , update , list , delete , read , stats

: , , , , , Items : list , get

: , Jobs : create , list , get , logs

: , , , Tokens: create , update , list , delete , read

Connectivity ( client.connectivity )

Directory Services : create , update , list , delete , get

: , , , , Supports IPv4, IPv6, dual-stack, and hostname configurations

Organizations ( client.organizations )

Organizations : create , update , list , delete , get

: , , , , OrganizationProfile : update , get

: , Hierarchical organization support with parent/child relationships

R2 Data Catalog ( client.r2DataCatalog )

Catalog : list , enable , disable , get

: , , , Credentials : create

: MaintenanceConfigs : update , get

: , Namespaces : list

: Tables : list , maintenance config management

: , maintenance config management Apache Iceberg integration

Realtime Kit ( client.realtimeKit )

Apps : get , post

: , Meetings : create , get , participant management

: , , participant management Livestreams : 10+ methods for streaming

: 10+ methods for streaming Recordings : start, pause, stop, get

: start, pause, stop, get Sessions : transcripts, summaries, chat

: transcripts, summaries, chat Webhooks : full CRUD

: full CRUD ActiveSession : polls, kick participants

: polls, kick participants Analytics: organization analytics

Token Validation ( client.tokenValidation )

Configuration : create , list , delete , edit , get

: , , , , Credentials : update

: Rules : create , list , delete , bulkCreate , bulkEdit , edit , get

: , , , , , , JWT validation with RS256/384/512, PS256/384/512, ES256, ES384

Alerting Silences ( client.alerting.silences )

create , update , list , delete , get

IAM SSO ( client.iam.sso )

create , update , list , delete , get , beginVerification

Pipelines v1 ( client.pipelines )

Sinks : create , list , delete , get

: , , , Streams: create , update , list , delete , get

Zero-Trust AI Controls / MCP ( client.zeroTrust.access.aiControls.mcp )

Portals : create , update , list , delete , read

: , , , , Servers: create , update , list , delete , read , sync

Accounts

managed_by field with parent_org_id , parent_org_name

Addressing LOA Documents

auto_generated field on LOADocumentCreateResponse

Addressing Prefixes

delegate_loa_creation , irr_validation_state , ownership_validation_state , ownership_validation_token , rpki_validation_state

AI

Added toMarkdown.supported() method to get all supported conversion formats

AI Gateway

zdr field added to all responses and params

Alerting

New alert type: abuse_report_alert

type field added to PolicyFilter

Browser Rendering

ContentCreateParams : refined to discriminated union ( Variant0 | Variant1 )

: refined to discriminated union ( ) Split into URL-based and HTML-based parameter variants for better type safety

Client Certificates

reactivate parameter in edit

CloudforceOne

ThreatEventCreateParams.indicatorType : required → optional

: required → optional hasChildren field added to all threat event response types

field added to all threat event response types datasetIds query parameter on AttackerListParams , CategoryListParams , TargetIndustryListParams

query parameter on , , categoryUuid field on TagCreateResponse

field on indicators array for multi-indicator support per event

array for multi-indicator support per event uuid and preserveUuid fields for UUID preservation in bulk create

and fields for UUID preservation in bulk create format query parameter ( 'json' | 'stix2' ) on ThreatEventListParams

query parameter ( ) on createdAt , datasetId fields on ThreatEventEditParams

Content Scanning

Added create() , update() , get() methods

Custom Pages

New page types: basic_challenge , under_attack , waf_challenge

D1

served_by_colo - colo that handled query

- colo that handled query jurisdiction - 'eu' | 'fedramp'

- Time Travel ( client.d1.database.timeTravel ): getBookmark() , restore() - point-in-time recovery

Email Security

New fields on InvestigateListResponse / InvestigateGetResponse : envelope_from , envelope_to , postfix_id_outbound , replyto

/ : , , , New detection classification: 'outbound_ndr'

Enhanced Finding interface with attachment , detection , field , portion , reason , score

interface with , , , , , Added cursor query parameter to InvestigateListParams

Gateway Lists

New list types: CATEGORY , LOCATION , DEVICE

Intel

New issue type: 'configuration_suggestion'

payload field: unknown → typed Payload interface with detection_method , zone_tag

Leaked Credential Checks

Added detections.get() method

Logpush

New datasets: dex_application_tests , dex_device_state_events , ipsec_logs , warp_config_changes , warp_toggle_changes

Load Balancers

Monitor.port : number → number | null

: → Pool.load_shedding : LoadShedding → LoadShedding | null

: → Pool.origin_steering : OriginSteering → OriginSteering | null

Magic Transit

license_key field on connectors

field on connectors provision_license parameter for auto-provisioning

parameter for auto-provisioning IPSec: custom_remote_identities with FQDN support

with FQDN support Snapshots: Bond interface, probed_mtu field

Pages

New response types: ProjectCreateResponse , ProjectListResponse , ProjectEditResponse , ProjectGetResponse

, , , Deployment methods return specific response types instead of generic Deployment

Queues

Added subscriptions.get() method

method Enhanced SubscriptionGetResponse with typed event source interfaces

with typed event source interfaces New event source types: Images, KV, R2, Vectorize, Workers AI, Workers Builds, Workflows

R2

Sippy: new provider s3 (S3-compatible endpoints)

(S3-compatible endpoints) Sippy: bucketUrl field for S3-compatible sources

field for S3-compatible sources Super Slurper: keys field on source response schemas (specify specific keys to migrate)

field on source response schemas (specify specific keys to migrate) Super Slurper: pathPrefix field on source schemas

field on source schemas Super Slurper: region field on S3 source params

Radar

Added geolocations.list() , geolocations.get() methods

, methods Added V2 dimension-based methods ( summaryV2 , timeseriesGroupsV2 ) to radar sub-resources

Resource Sharing

Added terminal boolean field to Resource Error interfaces

Rules

Added id field to ItemDeleteParams.Item

Rulesets

New buffering fields on SetConfigRule : request_body_buffering , response_body_buffering

Secrets Store

New scopes: 'dex' , 'access' (in addition to 'workers' , 'ai_gateway' )

SSL Certificate Packs

Response types now proper interfaces (was unknown )

) Fields now required: id , certificates , hosts , status , type

Security Center

payload field: unknown → typed Payload interface with detection_method , zone_tag

Shared Types

Added: CloudflareTunnelsV4PagePaginationArray pagination class

Workers

Added subdomains.delete() method

method Worker.references - track external dependencies (domains, Durable Objects, queues)

- track external dependencies (domains, Durable Objects, queues) Worker.startup_time_ms - startup timing

- startup timing Script.observability - observability settings with logging

- observability settings with logging Script.tag , Script.tags - immutable ID and tags

, - immutable ID and tags Placement: support for region, hostname, host-based placement

tags , tail_consumers now accept | null

, now accept Telemetry: traces field, $containers event info, durableObjectId , transactionName , abr_level fields

Workers for Platforms

ScriptUpdateResponse : new fields entry_point , observability , tag , tags

: new fields , , , placement field now union of 4 variants (smart mode, region, hostname, host)

field now union of 4 variants (smart mode, region, hostname, host) tags , tail_consumers now nullable

, now nullable TagUpdateParams.body now accepts null

Workflows

instance_retention : unknown → typed InstanceRetention interface with error_retention , success_retention

: → typed interface with , New status option: 'restart' added to StatusEditParams.status

Zero-Trust Devices

External emergency disconnect settings (4 new fields)

antivirus device posture check type

device posture check type os_version_extra documentation improvements

Zones

New response types: SubscriptionCreateResponse , SubscriptionUpdateResponse , SubscriptionGetResponse

Zero-Trust Access Applications

New ApplicationType values: 'mcp' , 'mcp_portal' , 'proxy_endpoint'

values: , , New destination type: ViaMcpServerPortalDestination for MCP server access

Zero-Trust Gateway

Added rules.listTenant() method

Zero-Trust Gateway - Proxy Endpoints

ProxyEndpoint : interface → discriminated union ( ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIP | ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIdentity )

: interface → discriminated union ( ) ProxyEndpointCreateParams : interface → union type

: interface → union type Added kind field: 'ip' | 'identity'

Zero-Trust Tunnels

WARPConnector*Response : union type → interface

Deprecations

API Gateway : UserSchemas , Settings , SchemaValidation resources

: , , resources Audit Logs : auditLogId.not (use id.not )

: (use ) CloudforceOne : ThreatEvents.get() , IndicatorTypes.list()

: , Devices : public_ip field (use DEX API)

: field (use DEX API) Email Security : item_count field in Move responses

: field in Move responses Pipelines : v0 methods (use v1)

: v0 methods (use v1) Radar : old summary() and timeseriesGroups() methods (use V2)

: old and methods (use V2) Rulesets : disable_apps , mirage fields

: , fields WARP Connector : connections field

: field Workers : environment parameter in Domains

: parameter in Domains Zones: ResponseBuffering page rule

Bug Fixes

Documentation