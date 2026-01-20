Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Cloudflare Typescript SDK v6.0.0-beta.1 now available
Disclaimer: Please note that v6.0.0-beta.1 is in Beta and we are still testing it for stability.
Full Changelog: v5.2.0...v6.0.0-beta.1 ↗
In this release, you'll see a large number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to a change in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries. As the codegen is always evolving and improving, so are our code bases.
Some breaking changes were introduced due to bug fixes, also listed below.
Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.
BGPPrefixCreateParams.cidr: optional → required
PrefixCreateParams.asn:
number | null→
number
PrefixCreateParams.loa_document_id: required → optional
ServiceBindingCreateParams.cidr: optional → required
ServiceBindingCreateParams.service_id: optional → required
ConfigurationUpdateResponseremoved
PublicSchema→
OldPublicSchema
SchemaUpload→
UserSchemaCreateResponse
ConfigurationUpdateParams.propertiesremoved; use
normalize
ThreatEventBulkCreateResponse:
number→ complex object with counts and errors
DatabaseQueryParams: simple interface → union type (
D1SingleQuery | MultipleQueries)
DatabaseRawParams: same change
- Supports batch queries via
batcharray
All record type interfaces renamed from
*Record to short names:
RecordResponse.ARecord→
RecordResponse.A
RecordResponse.AAAARecord→
RecordResponse.AAAA
RecordResponse.CNAMERecord→
RecordResponse.CNAME
RecordResponse.MXRecord→
RecordResponse.MX
RecordResponse.NSRecord→
RecordResponse.NS
RecordResponse.PTRRecord→
RecordResponse.PTR
RecordResponse.TXTRecord→
RecordResponse.TXT
RecordResponse.CAARecord→
RecordResponse.CAA
RecordResponse.CERTRecord→
RecordResponse.CERT
RecordResponse.DNSKEYRecord→
RecordResponse.DNSKEY
RecordResponse.DSRecord→
RecordResponse.DS
RecordResponse.HTTPSRecord→
RecordResponse.HTTPS
RecordResponse.LOCRecord→
RecordResponse.LOC
RecordResponse.NAPTRRecord→
RecordResponse.NAPTR
RecordResponse.SMIMEARecord→
RecordResponse.SMIMEA
RecordResponse.SRVRecord→
RecordResponse.SRV
RecordResponse.SSHFPRecord→
RecordResponse.SSHFP
RecordResponse.SVCBRecord→
RecordResponse.SVCB
RecordResponse.TLSARecord→
RecordResponse.TLSA
RecordResponse.URIRecord→
RecordResponse.URI
RecordResponse.OpenpgpkeyRecord→
RecordResponse.Openpgpkey
ResourceGroupCreateResponse.scope: optional single → required array
ResourceGroupCreateResponse.id: optional → required
OriginCACertificateCreateParams.csr: optional → required
OriginCACertificateCreateParams.hostnames: optional → required
OriginCACertificateCreateParams.request_type: optional → required
- Renamed:
DeploymentsSinglePage→
DeploymentListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray
- Domain response fields: many optional → required
- Entire v0 API deprecated; use v1 methods (
createV1,
listV1, etc.)
- New sub-resources:
Sinks,
Streams
EventNotificationUpdateParams.rules: optional → required
- Super Slurper:
bucket,
secretnow required in source params
dataSource:
string→ typed enum (23 values)
eventType:
string→ typed enum (6 values)
- V2 methods require
dimensionparameter (breaking signature change)
- Removed:
status_messagefield from all recipient response types
- Consolidated
SchemaCreateResponse,
SchemaListResponse,
SchemaEditResponse,
SchemaGetResponse→
PublicSchema
- Renamed:
SchemaListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray→
PublicSchemasV4PagePaginationArray
- Renamed union members:
AppListResponse.UnionMember0→
SpectrumConfigAppConfig
- Renamed union members:
AppListResponse.UnionMember1→
SpectrumConfigPaygoAppConfig
- Removed:
WorkersBindingKindTailConsumertype (all occurrences)
- Renamed:
ScriptsSinglePage→
ScriptListResponsesSinglePage
- Removed:
DeploymentsSinglePage
datasets.create(),
update(),
get()return types changed
PredefinedGetResponseunion members renamed to
UnionMember0-5
- Removed:
CloudflaredCreateResponse,
CloudflaredListResponse,
CloudflaredDeleteResponse,
CloudflaredEditResponse,
CloudflaredGetResponse
- Removed:
CloudflaredListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray
- Reports:
create,
list,
get
- Mitigations: sub-resource for abuse mitigations
- Instances:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
read,
stats
- Items:
list,
get
- Jobs:
create,
list,
get,
logs
- Tokens:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
read
- Directory Services:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get
- Supports IPv4, IPv6, dual-stack, and hostname configurations
- Organizations:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get
- OrganizationProfile:
update,
get
- Hierarchical organization support with parent/child relationships
- Catalog:
list,
enable,
disable,
get
- Credentials:
create
- MaintenanceConfigs:
update,
get
- Namespaces:
list
- Tables:
list, maintenance config management
- Apache Iceberg integration
- Apps:
get,
post
- Meetings:
create,
get, participant management
- Livestreams: 10+ methods for streaming
- Recordings: start, pause, stop, get
- Sessions: transcripts, summaries, chat
- Webhooks: full CRUD
- ActiveSession: polls, kick participants
- Analytics: organization analytics
- Configuration:
create,
list,
delete,
edit,
get
- Credentials:
update
- Rules:
create,
list,
delete,
bulkCreate,
bulkEdit,
edit,
get
- JWT validation with RS256/384/512, PS256/384/512, ES256, ES384
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get,
beginVerification
- Sinks:
create,
list,
delete,
get
- Streams:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get
- Portals:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
read
- Servers:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
read,
sync
managed_byfield with
parent_org_id,
parent_org_name
auto_generatedfield on
LOADocumentCreateResponse
delegate_loa_creation,
irr_validation_state,
ownership_validation_state,
ownership_validation_token,
rpki_validation_state
- Added
toMarkdown.supported()method to get all supported conversion formats
zdrfield added to all responses and params
- New alert type:
abuse_report_alert
typefield added to PolicyFilter
ContentCreateParams: refined to discriminated union (
Variant0 | Variant1)
- Split into URL-based and HTML-based parameter variants for better type safety
reactivateparameter in edit
ThreatEventCreateParams.indicatorType: required → optional
hasChildrenfield added to all threat event response types
datasetIdsquery parameter on
AttackerListParams,
CategoryListParams,
TargetIndustryListParams
categoryUuidfield on
TagCreateResponse
indicatorsarray for multi-indicator support per event
uuidand
preserveUuidfields for UUID preservation in bulk create
formatquery parameter (
'json' | 'stix2') on
ThreatEventListParams
createdAt,
datasetIdfields on
ThreatEventEditParams
- Added
create(),
update(),
get()methods
- New page types:
basic_challenge,
under_attack,
waf_challenge
served_by_colo- colo that handled query
jurisdiction-
'eu' | 'fedramp'
- Time Travel (
client.d1.database.timeTravel):
getBookmark(),
restore()- point-in-time recovery
- New fields on
InvestigateListResponse/
InvestigateGetResponse:
envelope_from,
envelope_to,
postfix_id_outbound,
replyto
- New detection classification:
'outbound_ndr'
- Enhanced
Findinginterface with
attachment,
detection,
field,
portion,
reason,
score
- Added
cursorquery parameter to
InvestigateListParams
- New list types:
CATEGORY,
LOCATION,
DEVICE
- New issue type:
'configuration_suggestion'
payloadfield:
unknown→ typed
Payloadinterface with
detection_method,
zone_tag
- Added
detections.get()method
- New datasets:
dex_application_tests,
dex_device_state_events,
ipsec_logs,
warp_config_changes,
warp_toggle_changes
Monitor.port:
number→
number | null
Pool.load_shedding:
LoadShedding→
LoadShedding | null
Pool.origin_steering:
OriginSteering→
OriginSteering | null
license_keyfield on connectors
provision_licenseparameter for auto-provisioning
- IPSec:
custom_remote_identitieswith FQDN support
- Snapshots: Bond interface,
probed_mtufield
- New response types:
ProjectCreateResponse,
ProjectListResponse,
ProjectEditResponse,
ProjectGetResponse
- Deployment methods return specific response types instead of generic
Deployment
- Added
subscriptions.get()method
- Enhanced
SubscriptionGetResponsewith typed event source interfaces
- New event source types: Images, KV, R2, Vectorize, Workers AI, Workers Builds, Workflows
- Sippy: new provider
s3(S3-compatible endpoints)
- Sippy:
bucketUrlfield for S3-compatible sources
- Super Slurper:
keysfield on source response schemas (specify specific keys to migrate)
- Super Slurper:
pathPrefixfield on source schemas
- Super Slurper:
regionfield on S3 source params
- Added
geolocations.list(),
geolocations.get()methods
- Added V2 dimension-based methods (
summaryV2,
timeseriesGroupsV2) to radar sub-resources
- Added
terminalboolean field to Resource Error interfaces
- Added
idfield to
ItemDeleteParams.Item
- New buffering fields on
SetConfigRule:
request_body_buffering,
response_body_buffering
- New scopes:
'dex',
'access'(in addition to
'workers',
'ai_gateway')
- Response types now proper interfaces (was
unknown)
- Fields now required:
id,
certificates,
hosts,
status,
type
payloadfield:
unknown→ typed
Payloadinterface with
detection_method,
zone_tag
- Added:
CloudflareTunnelsV4PagePaginationArraypagination class
- Added
subdomains.delete()method
Worker.references- track external dependencies (domains, Durable Objects, queues)
Worker.startup_time_ms- startup timing
Script.observability- observability settings with logging
Script.tag,
Script.tags- immutable ID and tags
- Placement: support for region, hostname, host-based placement
tags,
tail_consumersnow accept
| null
- Telemetry:
tracesfield,
$containersevent info,
durableObjectId,
transactionName,
abr_levelfields
ScriptUpdateResponse: new fields
entry_point,
observability,
tag,
tags
placementfield now union of 4 variants (smart mode, region, hostname, host)
tags,
tail_consumersnow nullable
TagUpdateParams.bodynow accepts
null
instance_retention:
unknown→ typed
InstanceRetentioninterface with
error_retention,
success_retention
- New status option:
'restart'added to
StatusEditParams.status
- External emergency disconnect settings (4 new fields)
antivirusdevice posture check type
os_version_extradocumentation improvements
- New response types:
SubscriptionCreateResponse,
SubscriptionUpdateResponse,
SubscriptionGetResponse
- New
ApplicationTypevalues:
'mcp',
'mcp_portal',
'proxy_endpoint'
- New destination type:
ViaMcpServerPortalDestinationfor MCP server access
- Added
rules.listTenant()method
ProxyEndpoint: interface → discriminated union (
ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIP | ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIdentity)
ProxyEndpointCreateParams: interface → union type
- Added
kindfield:
'ip' | 'identity'
WARPConnector*Response: union type → interface
- API Gateway:
UserSchemas,
Settings,
SchemaValidationresources
- Audit Logs:
auditLogId.not(use
id.not)
- CloudforceOne:
ThreatEvents.get(),
IndicatorTypes.list()
- Devices:
public_ipfield (use DEX API)
- Email Security:
item_countfield in Move responses
- Pipelines: v0 methods (use v1)
- Radar: old
summary()and
timeseriesGroups()methods (use V2)
- Rulesets:
disable_apps,
miragefields
- WARP Connector:
connectionsfield
- Workers:
environmentparameter in Domains
- Zones:
ResponseBufferingpage rule
- mcp: correct code tool API endpoint (599703c ↗)
- mcp: return correct lines on typescript errors (5d6f999 ↗)
- organization_profile: fix bad reference (d84ea77 ↗)
- schema_validation: correctly reflect model to openapi mapping (bb86151 ↗)
- workers: fix tests (2ee37f7 ↗)
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-