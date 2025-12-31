Breakout traffic visibility via NetFlow

Magic WAN Connector now exports NetFlow data for breakout traffic to Magic Network Monitoring (MNM), providing visibility into traffic that bypasses Cloudflare's security filtering.

This feature allows you to:

Monitor breakout traffic statistics in the Cloudflare dashboard.

View traffic patterns for applications configured to bypass Cloudflare.

Maintain visibility across all traffic passing through your Magic WAN Connector.

For more information, refer to NetFlow statistics.