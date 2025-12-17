Shadow IT - domain level SaaS analytics

Zero Trust has again upgraded its Shadow IT analytics, providing you with unprecedented visibility into your organizations use of SaaS tools. With this dashboard, you can review who is using an application and volumes of data transfer to the application.

With this update, you can review data transfer metrics at the domain level, rather than just the application level, providing more granular insight into your data transfer patterns.

These metrics can be filtered by all available filters on the dashboard, including user, application, or content category.

Both the analytics and policies are accessible in the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard ↗, empowering organizations with better visibility and control.