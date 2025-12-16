Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
New duplicate action for supported Cloudflare One resources
You can now duplicate specific Cloudflare One resources with a single click from the dashboard.
Initially supported resources:
- Access Applications
- Access Policies
- Gateway Policies
To try this out, simply click on the overflow menu (⋮) from the resource table and click Duplicate. We will continue to add the Duplicate action for resources throughout 2026.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-