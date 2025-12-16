 Skip to content
New duplicate action for supported Cloudflare One resources

Cloudflare One

You can now duplicate specific Cloudflare One resources with a single click from the dashboard.

Initially supported resources:

  • Access Applications
  • Access Policies
  • Gateway Policies

To try this out, simply click on the overflow menu (⋮) from the resource table and click Duplicate. We will continue to add the Duplicate action for resources throughout 2026.