Revamped Member Management UI
As Cloudflare's platform has grown, so has the need for precise, role-based access control. We’ve redesigned the Member Management experience in the Dashboard to help administrators more easily discover, assign, and refine permissions for specific principals.
Refreshed member invite flow
We overhauled the Invite Members UI to simplify inviting users and assigning permissions.
Refreshed Members Overview Page
We've updated the Members Overview Page to clearly display:
- Member 2FA status
- Which members hold Super Admin privileges
- API access settings per member
- Member onboarding state (accepted vs pending invite)
New Member Permission Policies Details View
We've created a new member details screen that shows all permission policies associated with a member; including policies inherited from group associations to make it easier for members to understand the effective permissions they have.
Improved Member Permission Workflow
We redesigned the permission management experience to make it faster and easier for administrators to review roles and grant access.
Account-scoped Policies Restrictions Relaxed
Previously, customers could only associate a single account-scoped policy with a member. We've relaxed this restriction, and now Administrators can now assign multiple account-scoped policies to the same member; bringing policy assignment behavior in-line with user-groups and providing greater flexibility in managing member permissions.
