Revamped Member Management UI

Cloudflare Fundamentals

As Cloudflare's platform has grown, so has the need for precise, role-based access control. We’ve redesigned the Member Management experience in the Dashboard to help administrators more easily discover, assign, and refine permissions for specific principals.

What's New

Refreshed member invite flow

We overhauled the Invite Members UI to simplify inviting users and assigning permissions.

Updated Invite Flow UX

Refreshed Members Overview Page

We've updated the Members Overview Page to clearly display:

  • Member 2FA status
  • Which members hold Super Admin privileges
  • API access settings per member
  • Member onboarding state (accepted vs pending invite)
Updated Member Management Overview

New Member Permission Policies Details View

We've created a new member details screen that shows all permission policies associated with a member; including policies inherited from group associations to make it easier for members to understand the effective permissions they have.

Updated Permission Policies Details Screen

Improved Member Permission Workflow

We redesigned the permission management experience to make it faster and easier for administrators to review roles and grant access.

Updated Member Permission Management UX

Account-scoped Policies Restrictions Relaxed

Previously, customers could only associate a single account-scoped policy with a member. We've relaxed this restriction, and now Administrators can now assign multiple account-scoped policies to the same member; bringing policy assignment behavior in-line with user-groups and providing greater flexibility in managing member permissions.