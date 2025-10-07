Automated reminders for backup codes

The most common reason users contact Cloudflare support is lost two-factor authentication (2FA) credentials. Cloudflare supports both app-based and hardware keys for 2FA, but you could lose access to your account if you lose these. Over the past few weeks, we have been rolling out email and in-product reminders that remind you to also download backup codes (sometimes called recovery keys) that can get you back into your account in the event you lose your 2FA credentials. Download your backup codes now by logging into Cloudflare, then navigating to Profile > Security & Authentication > Backup codes.

Sign-in security best practices

Cloudflare is critical infrastructure, and you should protect it as such. Please review the following best practices and make sure you are doing your part to secure your account.