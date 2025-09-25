Changelog
Sign in with GitHub
Cloudflare has launched sign in with GitHub as a log in option. This feature is available to all users with a verified email address who are not using SSO. To use it, simply click on the
Sign in with GitHub button on the dashboard login page. You will be logged in with your primary GitHub email address.
