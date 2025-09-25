 Skip to content
Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Sign in with GitHub

Cloudflare Fundamentals

Cloudflare has launched sign in with GitHub as a log in option. This feature is available to all users with a verified email address who are not using SSO. To use it, simply click on the Sign in with GitHub button on the dashboard login page. You will be logged in with your primary GitHub email address.

