Reminders about two-factor authentication backup codes

Two-factor authentication is the best way to help protect your account from account takeovers, but if you lose your second factor, you could be locked out of your account. Lock outs are one of the top reasons customers contact Cloudflare support, and our policies often don't allow us to bypass two-factor authentication for customers that are locked out. Today we are releasing an improvement where Cloudflare will periodically remind you to securely save your backup codes so you don't get locked out in the future.

