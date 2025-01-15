Increased Workflows limits and improved instance queueing.
Workflows (beta) now allows you to define up to 1024 steps.
sleep steps do not count against this limit.
We've also added:
instanceIdas property to the
WorkflowEventtype, allowing you to retrieve the current instance ID from within a running Workflow instance
- Improved queueing logic for Workflow instances beyond the current maximum concurrent instances, reducing the cases where instances are stuck in the queued state.
- Support for
pauseand
resumefor Workflow instances in a queued state.
We're continuing to work on increases to the number of concurrent Workflow instances, steps, and support for a new
waitForEvent API over the coming weeks.