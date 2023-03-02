Billing for Spectrum

Cloudflare Spectrum allows proxying TCP/UDP traffic through Cloudflare’s network. Spectrum protects SSH and RDP traffic from DDoS attacks and improves network performance.

Spectrum is charged per domain, with a free allowance of either 5 GB for Pro or 10 GB for Business and Enterprise. Additionally, the number of subdomains used with Spectrum is limited to 10 per domain, but exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis.

​​ Spectrum billing details

Spectrum is free for up to 5 GB or 10 GB of traffic depending on your paid plan type. Once you have used your free allowance, you will be charged $1.00 per gigabyte. This usage will be charged on a monthly basis on the billing cycle after the usage occurred.

Each domain allows you to protect one of each protocol (SSH, Minecraft, or RDP). Business and Enterprise users can protect all three protocols, while Pro users can protect only SSH and Minecraft. Usage is aggregated across protocols, but you may allocate Spectrum usage any way you choose.

For example, if you are on a Business plan (which allows up to 10GB free of charge) and pass 3GB of SSH, 3GB of RDP, and 5GB of Minecraft traffic using Spectrum (3 + 3 + 5 = 11 GB total), you will owe $1 during that month’s billing cycle (10 free with plan: 11 - 10 = 1 Gigabyte charged at $1).

​​ Pricing per plan

After enabling Spectrum, the pricing is as follows:

Plan Protocols Free up to Charges for overages Maximum concurrent connections Pro SSH, Minecraft 5 GB $1 per gigabyte 10 Business SSH, Minecraft, RDP 10 GB $1 per gigabyte 100 Enterprise SSH, Minecraft, RDP 10 GB $1 per gigabyte 100

To cancel Spectrum billing, end concurrent connections by removing all Spectrum applications in the Spectrum app.