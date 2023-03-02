Billing for Cloudflare Stream

Cloudflare Stream External link icon Open external link is a video-on-demand platform for building video applications. The pricing is based on usage and storage, as outlined below.

Video minutes delivered to users:

USD $1.00 per 1,000 minutes per month

Video minutes stored on Cloudflare Stream:

USD $5.00 per 1,000 minutes`

Billed in advance

Cloudflare Stream is billed on a monthly basis. Since Stream is usage-based, you will be billed on the minutes watched and stored for the previous month. For example, your September invoice will include charges for Stream usage in August.

Billed charges round up to the next 1,000 minutes. Below are some pricing estimates based on minutes delivered and stored:

Minutes Round up to Charges incurred 1,999 delivered to users 2,000 minutes USD $2.00 3,001 stored on Stream 4,000 minutes USD $20.00 Total charges (minutes delivered + minutes stored) for period USD $22.00

​​ Cloudflare Stream billable minutes

Billable minutes represent the time spent delivering video from Cloudflare to your visitors.

If a site visitor loads a video and does not watch it, Cloudflare will still charge for video delivery. However, if the visitor’s browser caches the video locally, Cloudflare does not charge for time spent watching it. In other words, if the visitor watches the video multiple times, we will not charge for subsequent views.

Cloudflare Stream preloading behavior varies by browser. Some browsers pre-load a few seconds of video while others pre-load the entire video. Although preloading is useful in optimizing video availability, consider if it is appropriate for your use case.

You can view your Cloudflare Stream billable minutes in the Cloudflare dashboard to estimate the charge for minutes delivered.

To view your Stream minutes watched,