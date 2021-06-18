Randomness Generation

In this section, we describe how to use this collective key pair to generate publicly-verifiable, unbiasable, and unpredictable randomness in a distributed manner.

First, we explain pairing-based cryptography (PBC), which has become quite popular, and is used in many modern consensus protocols or zero-knowledge proofs, such as zk-SNARKs. We'll then show how drand uses PBC for the randomness beacon generation phase for threshold Boneh-Lynn-Shacham (BLS) signatures. Finally, we'll discuss how drand links the generated threshold BLS signatures into a randomness chain.

Pairing-based cryptography is based on bilinear groups (𝔾1,𝔾2,𝔾𝑡) , where 𝔾1 , 𝔾2 , and 𝔾𝑡 are cyclic groups of prime order 𝑝 with generators 𝑔1 , 𝑔2 , and 𝑔𝑡 , respectively, and a pairing operation 𝑒:𝔾1×𝔾2→𝔾𝑡 with these properties:

Bilinearity: ∀𝑎,𝑏∈ℤ∗𝑝,∀𝑃∈𝔾1,∀𝑄∈𝔾2, we have 𝑒(𝑎𝑃,𝑏𝑄)=𝑒(𝑃,𝑄)𝑎𝑏

Non-degeneracy: 𝑒≠1

Computability: There exists an efficient algorithm to compute 𝑒 . drand currently uses the Barreto-Naehrig curve BN256.

​ BLS Signatures

To generate publicly-verifiable, unbiasable, distributed randomness, drand utilizes threshold Boneh-Lynn-Shacham (BLS) signatures. First we'll describe regular BLS signatures and then the threshold variant.

BLS signatures are short signatures that rely on bilinear pairings and consist only of a single element in 𝔾1 . They are deterministic in the sense they depend only on the message and the signer’s key, unlike other signature schemes, such as ECDSA, that require a fresh random value for each signed message to be secure. Put differently, any two BLS signatures on a given message produced with the same key are identical. In drand, we utilize this property to achieve unbiasability for randomness generation.

The BLS signature scheme consists of the these sub-procedures.

​ Key Generation

To generate a key pair, a signer first chooses a private key, 𝑥∈ℤ∗𝑝 , at random, and then computes the corresponding public key as 𝑋=𝑔𝑥2∈𝔾2 .

​ Signature Generation

Let 𝐻:{0,1}∗→𝔾1 denote a cryptographic hash function that maps arbitrary bit strings to elements of 𝔾1 . To compute a BLS signature 𝜎 on a message 𝑚 , the signer simply computes 𝜎=𝑥𝐻(𝑚)∈𝔾1 .

​ Signature Verification

To verify that a BLS signature 𝜎 on a message 𝑚 is valid, the verifier checks if 𝑒(𝐻(𝑚),𝑋)=𝑒(𝜎,𝑔2) holds using the signer’s public key 𝑋 .

It's easy to see that this equation holds for valid signatures since 𝑒(𝐻(𝑚),𝑋)=𝑒(𝐻(𝑚),𝑔𝑥2)=𝑒(𝐻(𝑚),𝑔2)𝑥=𝑒(𝑥𝐻(𝑚),𝑔2)=𝑒(𝜎,𝑔2) .

​ Threshold BLS Signature

The goal of a threshold signature scheme is to collectively compute a signature by combining individual partial signatures independently generated by the participants. A threshold BLS signature scheme has the following sub-procedures.

​ Key Generation

The 𝑛 participants execute a 𝑡-of-𝑛 DKG to setup a collective public key, 𝑆∈𝔾2 , and private key shares 𝑠𝑖∈ℤ∗𝑝 of the unknown collective private key, 𝑠 , as described above.

​ Partial Signature Generation

To sign a message, 𝑚 , each 𝑖 uses their private key share, 𝑠𝑖 , to create a partial BLS signature, 𝜎𝑖=𝑠𝑖𝐻(𝑚) .

​ Partial Signature Verification

To verify the correctness of a partial signature, 𝜎𝑖 , on 𝑚 , a verifier uses the public key share, 𝑆𝑖 , generated during the DKG, and verifies that 𝑒(𝐻(𝑚),𝑆𝑖)=𝑒(𝜎𝑖,𝑔2) holds.

​ Signature Reconstruction

To reconstruct the collective BLS signature, 𝜎 on 𝑚 , a verifier first gathers 𝑡 different and valid partial BLS signatures, 𝜎𝑖 , on 𝑚 followed by a Lagrange interpolation.

​ Signature Verification

To verify a collective BLS signature, 𝜎 , a verifier simply checks that 𝑒(𝐻(𝑚),𝑆)=𝑒(𝜎,𝑔2) holds, where 𝑆 is the collective public key.

Thanks to the properties of Lagrange interpolation, the value of 𝜎 is independent of the subset of 𝑡 valid partial signatures, 𝜎𝑖 , chosen during signature reconstruction. Additionally, Lagrange interpolation also guarantees that no set of less than 𝑡 signers can predict or bias 𝜎 .

In summary, a threshold BLS signature, 𝜎 , exhibits all properties required for publicly-verifiable, unbiasable, unpredictable, and distributed randomness.

​ Chained Randomness

The drand randomness beacon operates in discrete rounds, 𝑟 . In every round, drand produces a new random value using threshold BLS signatures linked together into a chain of randomness. To extend this chain of randomness, each drand participant, 𝑖 , creates in round 𝑟 the partial BLS signature, 𝜎𝑟𝑖 on the message 𝑚=𝐻(𝑟∥𝜎𝑟−1) where, 𝜎𝑟−1 denotes the (full) BLS threshold signature from round 𝑟−1 and 𝐻 , a cryptographic hash function.

Once at least 𝑡 participants have broadcasted their partial signatures, 𝜎𝑟𝑖 , on 𝑚 , anyone can recover the full BLS threshold signature, 𝜎𝑟 that corresponds to the random value of round 𝑟 . After this, drand nodes move to round 𝑟+1 and reiterate the process.