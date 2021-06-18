What do you see as the future of this project?

As of spring 2020, the drand network is production-ready, and we believe that it can now be considered foundational Internet infrastructure, much like DNS or BGP.

While the project has reached a mature state, we believe there are several ways for drand to continue to evolve.

We would like to continue to see reliable partners join the network; the more participants in the network, the stronger the guarantees

We would like to investigate how to generate public randomness in a post-quantum secure way (like, through isogeny, lattice, and so on)

We would like to consider standardization of the core drand protocol

We are proud to be a part of these efforts and hope to see even more adoption of drand in third-party applications and systems.