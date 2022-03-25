Curl + Quiche
Follow the guidelines below to build and test HTTP/3 on MacOS.
Requirements
Install homebrew from brew.sh.
Build
This process replaces your current curl installation. Run the following commands to install required dependencies and build curl with quiche support.
Uninstall curl
$ brew remove -f curl
Build curl with quiche
$ curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cloudflare/homebrew-cloudflare/master/curl.rb
$ brew install --HEAD -s curl.rb
When the build is finished, curl binary will be installed on
/usr/local/opt/curl/bin. You will need to add to your
$PATH.
Verify curl with H3 support built properly
$ curl --help all | egrep 'alt-svc|http3' --alt-svc <file name> Enable alt-svc with this cache file --http3 Use HTTP v3
Try curl on any HTTP/3 enabled sites using the commands below.
$ curl --http3 https://cloudflare-quic.com
$ curl --http3 https://blog.cloudflare.com