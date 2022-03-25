Curl + Quiche

Follow the guidelines below to build and test HTTP/3 on MacOS.

Install homebrew from brew.sh External link icon Open external link .

This process replaces your current curl installation. Run the following commands to install required dependencies and build curl with quiche support.

​​ Uninstall curl

$ brew remove -f curl

​​ Build curl with quiche

$ curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cloudflare/homebrew-cloudflare/master/curl.rb $ brew install --HEAD -s curl.rb

When the build is finished, curl binary will be installed on /usr/local/opt/curl/bin . You will need to add to your $PATH .

​​ Verify curl with H3 support built properly

$ curl --help all | egrep 'alt-svc|http3' --alt-svc <file name> Enable alt-svc with this cache file --http3 Use HTTP v3

Try curl on any HTTP/3 enabled sites using the commands below.