Quiche HTTP/3 client

Quiche is Cloudflare's own implementation of the QUIC transport protocol and HTTP/3 as specified by the IETF. It contains a simple HTTP/3 client developed and supported by us, and is the easiest way to experiment with our edge QUIC implementation.

​ Installing from source

$ git clone --recursive https://github.com/cloudflare/quiche.git $ cd quiche/tools/apps $ cargo build $ cd target/debug/

The quiche-client can be used to issue HTTP/3 requests to a target URL. This will perform the QUIC handshake and if successful issue the request. By default, quiche-client only logs the response body to standard out. You can control log visibility using the RUST_LOG environment variable e.g. RUST_LOG=info; . Either export this or pass it directly into the command. info level logging contains basic information about interactions. trace level logging contains detailed information including transmission (tx) and reception (rx) of QUIC frames; be sure to use this if you encounter any strangeness connecting to a server.

$ RUST_LOG="info" ./quiche-client https://cloudflare-quic.com

You can also try requesting a larger file:

$ RUST_LOG=info ./quiche-client https://probe.cloudflareboltprobes.com/objects/30k.png

​ Can I use clients other than quiche?

Yes, our server implementation of HTTP/3 & QUIC has interoperability with a wide range of clients from other projects.