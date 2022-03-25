Get started

Cloudflare Docs
Http3
HTTP/3
Before you enable HTTP/3 on a Cloudflare domain, ensure you are using a supported client from the list below.

Enable HTTP/3 on a Cloudflare domain

HTTP/3 can easily be turned on for a domain in the dashboard.

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Click Network.
  3. Enable the HTTP/3 (with QUIC) toggle.

Enabling the toggle allows compatible clients to connect to it using HTTP/3 but does not affect existing clients using HTTP/1.1 or HTTP/2.

