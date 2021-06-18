Skip to content
Curl + Quiche

Homebrew formula for curl + quiche to easily build and test HTTP/3 on MacOS.

Requirements

Install homebrew from brew.sh.

Build

This will replace your current curl installation. Run the following commands to install required dependencies and to build curl with quiche support.

  • Uninstall curl if you already have:

    $ brew remove -f curl

  • Build curl with quiche:

    $ curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cloudflare/homebrew-cloudflare/master/curl.rb$ brew install --HEAD -s curl.rb

At the end curl binary will be installed on "/usr/local/opt/curl/bin", so you need to add to your $PATH

Check if curl with H3 support is built properly:

$ curl --help | egrep 'alt-svc|http3'    --alt-svc <file name> Enable alt-svc with this cache file    --http3         Use HTTP v3

Now, you can try curl on any HTTP/3 enabled sites.

$ curl --http3 https://cloudflare-quic.com$ curl --http3 https://blog.cloudflare.com