Curl + Quiche

Homebrew formula for curl + quiche to easily build and test HTTP/3 on MacOS.

Install homebrew from brew.sh External link icon Open external link.

This will replace your current curl installation. Run the following commands to install required dependencies and to build curl with quiche support.

Uninstall curl if you already have: $ brew remove -f curl

Build curl with quiche: $ curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cloudflare/homebrew-cloudflare/master/curl.rb $ brew install --HEAD -s curl.rb

At the end curl binary will be installed on "/usr/local/opt/curl/bin", so you need to add to your $PATH

Check if curl with H3 support is built properly:

$ curl --help | egrep 'alt-svc|http3' --alt-svc <file name> Enable alt-svc with this cache file --http3 Use HTTP v3

Now, you can try curl on any HTTP/3 enabled sites.