What is Cloudflare?
Cloudflare is one of the world’s largest networks of edge servers.
When you add your application to Cloudflare, we use this edge network to sit in between requests and your origin server.
This position allows us to do several things — speeding up content delivery and user experience ( CDN), protecting your website from malicious activity ( DDoS, Firewall), routing traffic ( Load balancing , Waiting room ), and more.
What Cloudflare is not
Cloudflare is not generally a hosting provider. Cloudflare generally cannot remove content from the Internet that it does not host.