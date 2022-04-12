What is Cloudflare?

Cloudflare is one of the world’s largest networks of edge servers External link icon Open external link .

When you add your application to Cloudflare, we use this edge network to sit in between requests and your origin server External link icon Open external link .

This position allows us to do several things — speeding up content delivery and user experience ( CDN External link icon Open external link ), protecting your website from malicious activity ( DDoS External link icon Open external link , Firewall External link icon Open external link ), routing traffic ( Load balancing , Waiting room ), and more. For more details about what Cloudflare is and does, refer to the Learning Center External link icon Open external link .

​​ What Cloudflare is not

Cloudflare is not generally a hosting provider. Cloudflare generally cannot remove content from the Internet that it does not host.