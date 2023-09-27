WebGPU

The WebGPU API External link icon Open external link , allows you to use the GPU directly from JavaScript.

The WebGPU API is only accessible from within Durable Objects. The WebGPU API cannot be used from within Workers. The WebGPU API is currently only available in local development. You cannot yet deploy Durable Objects to Cloudflare that rely on the WebGPU API.

To use the WebGPU API in local development, enable the experimental and webgpu compatibility flags in the wrangler.toml configuration file of your Durable Object.



compatibility_flags = ["experimental", "webgpu"]

The following subset of the WebGPU API is available from within Durable Objects:

The following subset of the WebGPU API is not yet supported: