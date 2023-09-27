WebGPU
The WebGPU API, allows you to use the GPU directly from JavaScript.
The WebGPU API is only accessible from within Durable Objects. The WebGPU API cannot be used from within Workers.
To use the WebGPU API in local development, enable the
experimental and
webgpu compatibility flags in the
wrangler.toml configuration file of your Durable Object.
compatibility_flags = ["experimental", "webgpu"]
The following subset of the WebGPU API is available from within Durable Objects:
The following subset of the WebGPU API is not yet supported:
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
GPU.getPreferredCanvasFormat
GPURenderBundle
GPURenderBundleEncoder
GPURenderPassEncoder
GPURenderPipeline
GPUShaderModule
GPUTexture
GPUTextureView
GPUExternalTexture
Examples
- workers-wonnx — image classification, running on a GPU via the WebGPU API, using the wonnx model inference runtime.