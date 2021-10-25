Skip to content
Geolocation: Weather app

Get all geolocation data fields and display them in HTML.

async function handleRequest(request) {
  let html_content = "";
  let html_style =
    "body{padding:6em; font-family: sans-serif;} h1{color:#f6821f}";
  html_content += "<p> Colo: " + request.cf.colo + "</p>";
  html_content += "<p> Country: " + request.cf.country + "</p>";
  html_content += "<p> City: " + request.cf.city + "</p>";
  html_content += "<p> Continent: " + request.cf.continent + "</p>";
  html_content += "<p> Latitude: " + request.cf.latitude + "</p>";
  html_content += "<p> Longitude: " + request.cf.longitude + "</p>";
  html_content += "<p> PostalCode: " + request.cf.postalCode + "</p>";
  html_content += "<p> MetroCode: " + request.cf.metroCode + "</p>";
  html_content += "<p> Region: " + request.cf.region + "</p>";
  html_content += "<p> RegionCode: " + request.cf.regionCode + "</p>";
  html_content += "<p> Timezone: " + request.cf.timezone + "</p>";
  let html = `
<!DOCTYPE html>
<body>
  <head>
    <title> Geolocation: Hello World </title>
    <style> ${html_style} </style>
  </head>
  <h1>Geolocation: Hello World!</h1>
  <p>You now have access to geolocation data about where your user is visiting from.</p>
  ${html_content}
</body>`;
  return new Response(html, {
    headers: {
      "content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8",
    },
  });
}
export default {
  fetch(request) {
    return handleRequest(request);
  },
};