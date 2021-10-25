Geolocation: Weather app
Get all geolocation data fields and display them in HTML.
async function handleRequest(request) { let html_content = ""; let html_style = "body{padding:6em; font-family: sans-serif;} h1{color:#f6821f}"; html_content += "<p> Colo: " + request.cf.colo + "</p>"; html_content += "<p> Country: " + request.cf.country + "</p>"; html_content += "<p> City: " + request.cf.city + "</p>"; html_content += "<p> Continent: " + request.cf.continent + "</p>"; html_content += "<p> Latitude: " + request.cf.latitude + "</p>"; html_content += "<p> Longitude: " + request.cf.longitude + "</p>"; html_content += "<p> PostalCode: " + request.cf.postalCode + "</p>"; html_content += "<p> MetroCode: " + request.cf.metroCode + "</p>"; html_content += "<p> Region: " + request.cf.region + "</p>"; html_content += "<p> RegionCode: " + request.cf.regionCode + "</p>"; html_content += "<p> Timezone: " + request.cf.timezone + "</p>"; let html = `<!DOCTYPE html><body> <head> <title> Geolocation: Hello World </title> <style> ${html_style} </style> </head> <h1>Geolocation: Hello World!</h1> <p>You now have access to geolocation data about where your user is visiting from.</p> ${html_content}</body>`; return new Response(html, { headers: { "content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8", }, });}export default { fetch(request) { return handleRequest(request); },};