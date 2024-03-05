Workers & Pages SDK

The Workers & Pages SDK provides an interface between a Worker or Pages Function and Workers AI.

import { run } from "@cloudflare/ai" ;

​​ Ai class

Workers AI requires an Ai instance before you can run a model.

export class Ai { constructor ( binding : any ) } export type Ai = { binding : any ; } ;

​​ Ai methods

To create a new Ai instance:

import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai" ; const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ;

env.AI is the project binding defined in your wrangler.toml configuration.

Runs a model. Takes a model as the first parameter, and an object as the second parameter.

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' const ai = new Ai ( env . AI , { sessionOptions : { ctx } } ) ; const answer = ai . run ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' , { prompt : "What is the origin of the phrase 'Hello, World'" } ) ;

Optionally, you can pass a streaming parameter to the run method. This will return a stream of results as they are available.