Workers & Pages SDK
The Workers & Pages SDK provides an interface between a Worker or Pages Function and Workers AI.
import { run } from "@cloudflare/ai";
Ai class
Workers AI requires an
Ai instance before you can run a model.
export class Ai { constructor(binding: any)
}
export type Ai = { binding: any;
};
Ai methods
new
Ai()
To create a new
Ai instance:
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";
const ai = new Ai(env.AI);
- env.AI is the project binding defined in your
wrangler.tomlconfiguration.
async ai.run()
Runs a model. Takes a model as the first parameter, and an object as the second parameter.
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'
// sessionOptions are optional
const ai = new Ai(env.AI, { sessionOptions: { ctx }});
const answer = ai.run('@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8', { prompt: "What is the origin of the phrase 'Hello, World'"
});
Optionally, you can pass a
streaming parameter to the
run method. This will return a stream of results as they are available.
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'
// sessionOptions are optional
const ai = new Ai(env.AI, { sessionOptions: { ctx }});
const answer = await ai.run('@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8', prompt: "What is the origin of the phrase 'Hello, World'", stream: true
);
return new Response(answer, { headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" }
});