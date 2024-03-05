Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Workers AI
  3. Configuration
  4. Workers & Pages SDK

Workers & Pages SDK

The Workers & Pages SDK provides an interface between a Worker or Pages Function and Workers AI.

import { run } from "@cloudflare/ai";

​​ Ai class

Workers AI requires an Ai instance before you can run a model.

export class Ai {
    constructor(binding: any)

}



export type Ai = {
  binding: any;

};

​​ Ai methods

​​ new Ai()

To create a new Ai instance:

import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";



const ai = new Ai(env.AI);
  • env.AI is the project binding defined in your wrangler.toml configuration.

​​ async ai.run()

Runs a model. Takes a model as the first parameter, and an object as the second parameter.

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'



// sessionOptions are optional

const ai = new Ai(env.AI, { sessionOptions: { ctx }});



const answer = ai.run('@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8', {
    prompt: "What is the origin of the phrase 'Hello, World'"

});

Optionally, you can pass a streaming parameter to the run method. This will return a stream of results as they are available.

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'



// sessionOptions are optional

const ai = new Ai(env.AI, { sessionOptions: { ctx }});



const answer = await ai.run('@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8',
    prompt: "What is the origin of the phrase 'Hello, World'",
    stream: true

);



return new Response(answer, {
    headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" }

});