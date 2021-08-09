HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset override parameters

Configure overrides for the Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset to change the action applied to a given attack or modify the sensitivity level of the detection mechanism. Define these overrides at the account level or at the zone level.

You can override the following rule properties:

Currently, you can only configure overrides for the Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset via API.

API property name: "action" .

The action that the WAF will perform for requests that match specific rules of Cloudflare's DDoS mitigation services. The available actions are:

Log API value: "log" . Only available on Enterprise plans. Logs requests that match the expression of a rule detecting layer 7 DDoS attacks. Recommended for validating a rule before committing to a more severe action.

Block API value: "block" . Blocks HTTP requests that match the rule expression.

Challenge (CAPTCHA) API value: "challenge" . Presents a CAPTCHA challenge to the clients making HTTP requests that match a rule expression.

Force Connection Close API value: N/A (internal rule action that you cannot use in overrides). Closes ongoing HTTP connections. This action does not block a request, but it forces the client to reconnect. The performed action depends on the HTTP version: HTTP/1: set the Connection header External link icon Open external link to close . HTTP/2: send a GOAWAY frame External link icon Open external link to the client.

DDoS Dynamic API value: N/A (internal rule action that you cannot use in overrides). Performs a specific action according to a set of internal guidelines defined by Cloudflare. The executed action can be one of the above or an undisclosed mitigation action.



Important You cannot set the rule action to Log using overrides for rules with the gatebot category or any rule whose id starts with GB . However, you can use the Log action in global override. In this case, any rule with the gatebot category or whose id starts with GB will ignore the override and use the default action as defined in the Managed Ruleset.

API property name: "sensitivity_level" .

Defines how sensitive a rule is. Affects the thresholds used to determine if an attack should be mitigated. A higher sensitivity level means having a lower threshold, while a lower sensitivity level means having a higher threshold.

The available sensitivity levels are:

UI value API value High "default" Medium "medium" Low "low" Essentially Off "eoff"