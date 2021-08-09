HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset override parameters
Configure overrides for the Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset to change the action applied to a given attack or modify the sensitivity level of the detection mechanism. Define these overrides at the account level or at the zone level.
You can override the following rule properties:
Action
API property name:
"action".
The action that the WAF will perform for requests that match specific rules of Cloudflare's DDoS mitigation services. The available actions are:
Log
- API value:
"log".
- Only available on Enterprise plans. Logs requests that match the expression of a rule detecting layer 7 DDoS attacks. Recommended for validating a rule before committing to a more severe action.
- API value:
Block
- API value:
"block".
- Blocks HTTP requests that match the rule expression.
- API value:
Challenge (CAPTCHA)
- API value:
"challenge".
- Presents a CAPTCHA challenge to the clients making HTTP requests that match a rule expression.
- API value:
Force Connection Close
API value: N/A (internal rule action that you cannot use in overrides).
Closes ongoing HTTP connections. This action does not block a request, but it forces the client to reconnect.
The performed action depends on the HTTP version:
- HTTP/1: set the
Connectionheader to
close.
- HTTP/2: send a
GOAWAYframe to the client.
- HTTP/1: set the
DDoS Dynamic
- API value: N/A (internal rule action that you cannot use in overrides).
- Performs a specific action according to a set of internal guidelines defined by Cloudflare. The executed action can be one of the above or an undisclosed mitigation action.
Sensitivity
API property name:
"sensitivity_level".
Defines how sensitive a rule is. Affects the thresholds used to determine if an attack should be mitigated. A higher sensitivity level means having a lower threshold, while a lower sensitivity level means having a higher threshold.
The available sensitivity levels are:
|UI value
|API value
|High
"default"
|Medium
"medium"
|Low
"low"
|Essentially Off
"eoff"
You cannot increase the sensitivity level beyond High (
"default").