2025-04-01

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100732Sitecore - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-27218LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100733Angular-Base64-Upload - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-42640LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100734Apache Camel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-29891LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100735Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-4885LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100737Apache Tomcat - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24813LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100659Common Payloads for Server-side Template InjectionN/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100659Common Payloads for Server-side Template Injection - Base64N/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100642LDAP InjectionN/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100642LDAP Injection Base64N/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100005DotNetNuke - File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2018-9126, CVE:CVE-2011-1892, CVE:CVE-2022-31474N/ABlockN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100527Apache Struts - CVE:CVE-2021-31805N/ABlockN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100702Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2022-24108N/ABlockN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100622CIvanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2023-46805, CVE:CVE-2024-21887, CVE:CVE-2024-22024N/ABlockN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100536CGraphQL Command InjectionN/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100536GraphQL InjectionN/ABlockN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100536AGraphQL IntrospectionN/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100536BGraphQL SSRFN/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100559APrototype Pollution - Common PayloadsN/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100559APrototype Pollution - Common Payloads - Base64N/ADisabledN/A