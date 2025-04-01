2025-04-01

|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100732
|Sitecore - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-27218
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100733
|Angular-Base64-Upload - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-42640
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100734
|Apache Camel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-29891
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100735
|Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-4885
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100737
|Apache Tomcat - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24813
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100659
|Common Payloads for Server-side Template Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100659
|Common Payloads for Server-side Template Injection - Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100642
|LDAP Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100642
|LDAP Injection Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100005
|DotNetNuke - File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2018-9126, CVE:CVE-2011-1892, CVE:CVE-2022-31474
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100527
|Apache Struts - CVE:CVE-2021-31805
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100702
|Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2022-24108
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100622C
|Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2023-46805, CVE:CVE-2024-21887, CVE:CVE-2024-22024
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100536C
|GraphQL Command Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100536
|GraphQL Injection
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100536A
|GraphQL Introspection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100536B
|GraphQL SSRF
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100559A
|Prototype Pollution - Common Payloads
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100559A
|Prototype Pollution - Common Payloads - Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A