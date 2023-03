I activated through a hosting partner. Can I still use the free Cloudflare IPv6 Compatibility?

If you have signed up for Cloudflare through a Cloudflare hosting partner External link icon Open external link or by using CNAME setup, you may enable the IPv6 Compatibility External link icon Open external link feature for the record(s) that are delegated to Cloudflare, but the root domain will not benefit from Cloudflare’s free IPv6 compatibility.