Choosing between Cloudflare and Yunjiasu

There are many benefits to both services in Cloudflare’s partnership with Baidu.

You should sign up for Cloudflare External link icon Open external link if:

A meaningful portion of your audience is outside of mainland China. You would like to use a service (including support) offered in English. You do not have an ICP license External link icon Open external link . You require HTTPS.

You should choose the Yunjiasu External link icon Open external link service if:

Your user base is located primarily in mainland China. You prefer a service (including support) offered in the Chinese language. You have an ICP license External link icon Open external link . Your domain is HTTP-only.

As the China Network is a joint offering, a domain can only be active through one provider at a time. If the domain is currently on Cloudflare, you need to remove the domain from your Cloudflare account, sign up External link icon Open external link for a Yunjiasu account, and add the domain to your Yunjiasu account. The same steps are true if you’re switching from Yunjiasu to Cloudflare.

You can be a user of both Cloudflare and Yunjiasu if you choose to set up different domains between the two services.

