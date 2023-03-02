Cloudflare Docs
Choosing between Cloudflare and Yunjiasu

​​ Overview

There are many benefits to both services in Cloudflare’s partnership with Baidu.

You should sign up for Cloudflare if:

  1. A meaningful portion of your audience is outside of mainland China.
  2. You would like to use a service (including support) offered in English.
  3. You do not have an ICP license.
  4. You require HTTPS.

You should choose the Yunjiasu service if:

  1. Your user base is located primarily in mainland China.
  2. You prefer a service (including support) offered in the Chinese language.
  3. You have an ICP license.
  4. Your domain is HTTP-only.

As the China Network is a joint offering, a domain can only be active through one provider at a time. If the domain is currently on Cloudflare, you need to remove the domain from your Cloudflare account, sign up for a Yunjiasu account, and add the domain to your Yunjiasu account. The same steps are true if you’re switching from Yunjiasu to Cloudflare.

You can be a user of both Cloudflare and Yunjiasu if you choose to set up different domains between the two services.

