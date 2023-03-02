Choosing between Cloudflare and Yunjiasu
Overview
There are many benefits to both services in Cloudflare’s partnership with Baidu.
You should sign up for Cloudflare if:
- A meaningful portion of your audience is outside of mainland China.
- You would like to use a service (including support) offered in English.
- You do not have an ICP license.
- You require HTTPS.
You should choose the Yunjiasu service if:
- Your user base is located primarily in mainland China.
- You prefer a service (including support) offered in the Chinese language.
- You have an ICP license.
- Your domain is HTTP-only.
As the China Network is a joint offering, a domain can only be active through one provider at a time. If the domain is currently on Cloudflare, you need to remove the domain from your Cloudflare account, sign up for a Yunjiasu account, and add the domain to your Yunjiasu account. The same steps are true if you’re switching from Yunjiasu to Cloudflare.
You can be a user of both Cloudflare and Yunjiasu if you choose to set up different domains between the two services.