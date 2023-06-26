Symbols in UI element names

​​ Icons or non-alphabetic characters

Button names and the labels of other UI elements may include icons or symbols that are not alphabetical or numerical. For example, a button named + Add element starts with a plus sign.

When writing these names or labels in procedural instructions, do not include these symbols. They are usually redundant and can be safely removed.

Possible exceptions:

The button has no text other than the symbol (For example, just “+”) . Keep the symbol in the instructions.

The button has no text other than the symbol and the instructions are for the UI of a third-party product . Keep the symbol in the instructions.



An ellipsis is a set of three dots (…) that might be used as a variable or wildcard. For example, a Save As… menu item might display a dialog box where you can save a file in different places.

If you refer to a menu item or button that has ellipses, do not include the ellipsis. Always leave it out. In text, ellipses can be distracting.