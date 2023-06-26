Paragraphs and line breaks
Paragraphs in Markdown
To start a new paragraph, leave an empty line (with no spaces) before adding the new paragraph content.
This second sentence also belongs to the first paragraph. This is the first sentence of the second paragraph.
Line breaks in Markdown
Avoid line breaks when possible. Considering creating a separate paragraph, even inside numbered lists.
If you need to add a line break, use the
<br/> HTML element.
Example inside a table:
|----------------------------------|---------|| Feature name<br/>Additional info | Yes |
This is how the table looks:
|Feature
|Enabled
|Feature name
Additional info
|Yes