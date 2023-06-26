Paragraphs and line breaks

​​ Paragraphs in Markdown

To start a new paragraph, leave an empty line (with no spaces) before adding the new paragraph content.

This second sentence also belongs to the first paragraph. This is the first sentence of the second paragraph.

​​ Line breaks in Markdown

Avoid line breaks when possible. Considering creating a separate paragraph, even inside numbered lists.

If you need to add a line break, use the <br/> HTML element.

Example inside a table:

|----------------------------------|---------| | Feature name<br/>Additional info | Yes |

This is how the table looks:

Feature Enabled Feature name

Additional info Yes

Do not use two spaces at the end of a sentence to create a forced line break. Although this Markdown syntax is supported, it is not immediately visible and can easily miss these line breaks during peer reviews.