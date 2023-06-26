Lists

There are three types of lists:

Bulleted lists for unordered items

Numbered lists for ordered items

Embedded lists for items within a sentence

Here are some tips when creating lists:

Keep list items parallel

Start numbered lists with a command (imperative verb)

Consistently punctuate by using appropriate sentence + punctuation within the list (periods for full sentences, etc.)

For numbered lists in markdown, only use 1 as your number. Since markdown auto-creates the numbering, you could get into a situation where you remove a step and the markdown no longer matches the output.

​​ Bullet points

Bullet points help the reader’s eye focus on a list of important elements.

However, as with any other aspect of writing, they should be used mindfully. Below is a list of when you should and should not resort to bullet points.

❌ Do not use bullet points ✅ Use bullet points To outline processes (prefer numbered lists) To list facts To explain your reasoning (it is a blog post, not a list of system requirements) To list data - To list options

​​ Bulleted lists

Do not punctuate bullet points unless each item is a full sentence.

If bullet point items are followed by a description, use a colon after the heading and capitalize the description. For example,

Item 1 : Description 1

: Description 1 Item 2: Description 2

For bullet points, try to stick to the “six-pack” rule: no more than six bullets, each made up of six words or less.

Refer to The best way to use bullet points External link icon Open external link for additional guidance.

​​ Bulleted list checklist

When you find yourself creating a list of bullet points, go through this checklist: