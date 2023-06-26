External references

When referencing external resources, ensure that you are linking to a trustworthy source that is recognized as an authority.

For general websites, consider the following recommendations about the link text:

Use the website name if you are linking to the home page.

Use the page name if you are linking to a specific page.

Authoritative sources for documents such as RFCs can have their own specific format for references, such as the RFC number.

When linking to a Cloudflare blog post, sometimes we use only “blog post” for the link text.

​​ Referencing RFCs

A Request for Comments (RFC) document is a formal document produced by different entities such as the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), covering many aspects of computer networking. RFCs describe the Internet’s technical foundations, such as addressing, routing, and transport technologies.

Use the following formatting when referencing an RFC: