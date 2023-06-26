Code block guidelines (language, command prompts)
Fenced code blocks - basic Markdown syntax
You can create code blocks by:
- Using triple-acute characters as a “fence” around the code block. (Recommended)
- Indenting lines by four spaces or one tab.
To define the syntax highlighting language used for the code block, enter a language name after the first fence. Refer to the List of languages used in Cloudflare developer documentation for a list of supported languages.
Use the
txt language when there is no appropriate syntax highlighting (for example, a fragment of an Apache configuration file).
JSON example
```json{ "firstName": "John", "lastName": "Smith", "age": 25}```
The rendered output looks like this:
{ "firstName": "John", "lastName": "Smith", "age": 25}
Displaying terminal commands
Use the
sh language for one-line commands executed in the Linux/macOS terminal (each command must be in a single line).
Each line containing a command that the user should enter must start with a
$ sign. The reader will be able to select these prefixed lines with commands, but no other lines in the code block (which should be command output).
Use the
bash language for (other) Linux/macOS/generic commands without a JSON body:
- Commands that span multiple lines (usually each line ends with a ) and do not contain several lines of JSON content.
- Commands for other platforms (Windows console, Windows PowerShell) or for specific shells (for example, a command specifically for the zsh shell, where the prompt is usually #).
Use
json for commands containing more than one line of JSON (for example, a
POST request using
cURL).
Terminal prompts
For “json” blocks
Use the
json language for:
- JSON blocks or fragments.
- Multi-line
cURLcommands with a body, usually with a -d or –data command-line argument. These are usually
POSTrequests, and we should provide syntax highlighting for the essential part of the request, which is usually the body. You can do a case-by-case evaluation of commands with a single line of JSON content — use either
jsonor
bashsyntax highlighting.
For “sh” blocks
Use “
$ “(dollar sign, space) or “FOLDER_NAME $ " (folder name, space, dollar sign, space).
Examples:
$command-to-run
- ~/my-folder
$command-to-run (where
~means the home folder of the current user).
For “bash” blocks
Blocks containing Linux/macOS/generic commands:
Use the same prefixes as for
sh, even if they are not mandatory — “
$ " (dollar sign, space) or “FOLDER_NAME
$ " (folder name, space, dollar sign, space).
Blocks containing Windows console commands:
Use “FOLDER_NAME>” (folder name, bigger than symbol, no space after).
Alternatively, do not include any prompt and start the line with the command the user must enter (knowing that it will be harder to understand what must be entered and what is example output).
Examples:
- C:\>command-to-run.exe
- C:\Program Files>command-to-run.exe
- C:\Users\JohnDoe>command-to-run.exe
Blocks containing PowerShell commands:
Use “PS FOLDER_NAME> " (the
> is part of the prompt, and there is a space after it).
Examples:
- PS C:\Users\JohnDoe> command-to-run.exe
- PS C:\> command-to-run.exe
Blocks containing zsh commands:
Use “# " (hash sign, space) or “FOLDER_NAME # " (folder name, space, hash sign, space). Very similar to
sh blocks but with a hash sign instead of a dollar sign.
Examples:
- # command
- ~/my-folder # command (where
~means the home folder of the current user).
List of languages being used in Cloudflare Developer Documentation
bash(alias:
curl)
c
diff
go
graphql
hcl(alias:
tf)
html
ini
java
js(alias:
javascript)
json
kotlin
python(alias:
py)
ruby(alias:
rb)
rust(alias:
rs)
sh(alias:
shell)
sql
swift
toml
ts(alias:
typescript)
txt(aliases:
text,
plaintext)
xml
yaml(alias:
yml)
Different capitalizations of the languages above are also supported (but not recommended). For example, JavaScript will be rendered using the javascript language, and HTML will use the html language.