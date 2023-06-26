Code block guidelines (language, command prompts)

​​ Fenced code blocks - basic Markdown syntax

You can create code blocks by:

Using triple-acute characters as a “fence” around the code block. (Recommended)

Indenting lines by four spaces or one tab.

To define the syntax highlighting language used for the code block, enter a language name after the first fence. Refer to the List of languages used in Cloudflare developer documentation for a list of supported languages.

Use the txt language when there is no appropriate syntax highlighting (for example, a fragment of an Apache configuration file).

​​ JSON example

```json { "firstName": "John", "lastName": "Smith", "age": 25 }```

The rendered output looks like this:

{ "firstName": "John", "lastName": "Smith", "age": 25 }

​​ Displaying terminal commands

Use the sh language for one-line commands executed in the Linux/macOS terminal (each command must be in a single line).

Each line containing a command that the user should enter must start with a $ sign. The reader will be able to select these prefixed lines with commands, but no other lines in the code block (which should be command output). The Copy to clipboard button (top-right corner of the code block) will copy the entire content, not just what the reader can select.

Use the bash language for (other) Linux/macOS/generic commands without a JSON body:

Commands that span multiple lines (usually each line ends with a ) and do not contain several lines of JSON content.

Commands for other platforms (Windows console, Windows PowerShell) or for specific shells (for example, a command specifically for the zsh shell, where the prompt is usually #).

Use json for commands containing more than one line of JSON (for example, a POST request using cURL ).

​​ Terminal prompts

​​ For “json” blocks

Use the json language for:

JSON blocks or fragments.

JSON fragments may appear with a red background in GitHub because they are not valid JSON. Make it clear in the documentation that it is a fragment and not an entire piece of valid JSON content.

Multi-line cURL commands with a body, usually with a -d or –data command-line argument. These are usually POST requests, and we should provide syntax highlighting for the essential part of the request, which is usually the body. You can do a case-by-case evaluation of commands with a single line of JSON content — use either json or bash syntax highlighting.

​​ For “sh” blocks

Use “ $ “(dollar sign, space) or “FOLDER_NAME $ " (folder name, space, dollar sign, space).

Examples:

$ command-to-run

command-to-run ~/my-folder $ command-to-run (where ~ means the home folder of the current user).

​​ For “bash” blocks

Blocks containing Linux/macOS/generic commands:

Use the same prefixes as for sh , even if they are not mandatory — “ $ " (dollar sign, space) or “FOLDER_NAME $ " (folder name, space, dollar sign, space).

Blocks containing Windows console commands:

Use “FOLDER_NAME>” (folder name, bigger than symbol, no space after).

Alternatively, do not include any prompt and start the line with the command the user must enter (knowing that it will be harder to understand what must be entered and what is example output).

Examples:

C:\> command-to-run.exe

command-to-run.exe C:\Program Files> command-to-run.exe

command-to-run.exe C:\Users\JohnDoe>command-to-run.exe

Blocks containing PowerShell commands:

Use “PS FOLDER_NAME> " (the > is part of the prompt, and there is a space after it).

Examples:

PS C:\Users\JohnDoe> command-to-run.exe

command-to-run.exe PS C:\> command-to-run.exe

Blocks containing zsh commands:

Use “# " (hash sign, space) or “FOLDER_NAME # " (folder name, space, hash sign, space). Very similar to sh blocks but with a hash sign instead of a dollar sign.

Examples:

# command

command ~/my-folder # command (where ~ means the home folder of the current user).

​​ List of languages being used in Cloudflare Developer Documentation

bash (alias: curl )

(alias: ) c

diff

go

graphql

hcl (alias: tf )

(alias: ) html

ini

java

js (alias: javascript )

(alias: ) json

kotlin

python (alias: py )

(alias: ) ruby (alias: rb )

(alias: ) rust (alias: rs )

(alias: ) sh (alias: shell )

(alias: ) sql

swift

toml

ts (alias: typescript )

(alias: ) txt (aliases: text , plaintext )

(aliases: , ) xml

yaml (alias: yml )

Different capitalizations of the languages above are also supported (but not recommended). For example, JavaScript will be rendered using the javascript language, and HTML will use the html language.