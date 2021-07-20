Settings by plan
Certain fields in Spectrum request and response bodies require an Enterprise plan. To upgrade your plan, contact your Customer Success Manager or the Customer Success Team.
Spectrum properties requiring an Enterprise plan:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Example
|origin_dns
|object
|Method and parameters used to discover the origin server address via DNS. Valid record types are A, AAAA, SRV and empty(both A and AAA).
A request must contain either an "origin_dns" parameter or an "origin_direct" parameter. When both are specified the service returns an HTTP 400 Bad Request.
|"origin_dns": {"type": "A", "name": "mqtt.example.com", ttl: 1200}
|origin_port
|integer
|The destination port at the origin.
|22
|proxy_protocol
|string
|Enables Proxy Protocol to the origin. Spectrum supports "v1", "v2", and "simple" proxy protocols. See Proxy Protocol for more details.
|"off"
|ip_firewall
|boolean
|Enables IP Access Rules for this application.
|true
|tls
|string
|Type of TLS termination for the application. Options are "off" (default, aka Passthrough), "flexible", "full", and "strict". See Configuration Options for descriptions of each.
|"full"
Review the Spectrum API documentation for example API requests.