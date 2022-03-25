How it works

Once you enable Security Insights , Cloudflare runs regular security scans on the infrastructure associated with your Cloudflare account. These scans perform a series of checks on your Cloudflare account settings and on the configurations of different Cloudflare products for the domains in your Cloudflare account.

The performed checks take into account a set of ideal product configurations and states that indicate a good security posture. If your current configuration does not meet this ideal configuration for one or more checks, the Security Center will report these situations as Security Insights.

The list of insights may include potential security threats, vulnerabilities, compliance risks, insecure configurations, or any other identified risks.