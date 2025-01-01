raw.http.response.headers.names
raw.http.response.headers.names Array<String>
The names of the headers in the HTTP response without any transformation.
This is the raw field version of the
http.response.headers.names field. Raw fields, prefixed with
raw., preserve original response values for later evaluations. These fields are immutable during the entire request evaluation workflow, and they are not affected by the actions of previously matched rules.
Example value:
Example usage:
Categories:
- Response
- Headers
- Raw fields
