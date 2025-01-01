 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

raw.http.response.headers.names

raw.http.response.headers.names Array<String>

The names of the headers in the HTTP response without any transformation.

This is the raw field version of the http.response.headers.names field. Raw fields, prefixed with raw., preserve original response values for later evaluations. These fields are immutable during the entire request evaluation workflow, and they are not affected by the actions of previously matched rules.

Example value:

["content-type"]

Example usage:

any(raw.http.response.headers.names[*] == "content-type")
Categories:
  • Response
  • Headers
  • Raw fields