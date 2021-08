Top Level Domains supported

Cloudflare supports over 200 top-level domains (TLDs). The full list of supported TLDs can be found on our TLD policies page External link icon Open external link.

Cloudflare cannot list the wholesale cost for most TLDs in our marketing materials due to commitments in our contracts with the registries. Cloudflare can, however, give you the wholesale cost at checkout when you transfer your domain.