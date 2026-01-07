RealtimeKit supports voice meetings, allowing you to build audio-only experiences such as audio rooms, support lines, or community hangouts. In these meetings, participants use their microphones and hear others, but cannot use their camera. Voice meetings reduce bandwidth requirements and focus on audio communication.

How voice meetings work

A participant’s meeting experience is determined by the Preset applied to that participant. To run a voice meeting, ensure all participants join with a Preset that has meeting type set to Voice .

For details on Presets and how to configure them, refer to Preset.

Pricing

When a participant joins with a Voice meeting type Preset, they are considered an Audio-Only Participant for billing. This is different from the billing for Audio/Video Participants.

For detailed pricing information, refer to Pricing.

Building voice experiences

You can build voice meeting experiences using either the UI Kit or the Core SDK.

UI Kit

UI Kit provides a pre-built meeting experience with customization options.

When participants join with a Voice meeting type Preset, UI Kit automatically renders a voice-only interface. You can use the default meeting UI or build your own UI using UI Kit components.

To get started, refer to Build using UI Kit.

Core SDK

Core SDK provides full control to build custom audio-only interfaces. Video-related APIs are non-functional for participants with Voice type Presets.

To get started, refer to Build using Core SDK.