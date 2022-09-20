Increase logging for Railgun

When troubleshooting or testing the Railgun Listener, it may be necessary to raise the level of verbosity to capture more log data for debugging.

To increase logging, set the log.level within railgun.conf to 5 so that all events within the listener instance are captured during troubleshooting. Note The Railgun service running on the server will also need to be restarted. For changes to take effect, open a terminal window and run the following command: $ service railgun restart

The log files for Railgun can be found in the following locations for each supported operating system: