Cloudflare Docs
Railgun
Cloudflare Docs
Railgun
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Railgun on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Increase logging for Railgun

When troubleshooting or testing the Railgun Listener, it may be necessary to raise the level of verbosity to capture more log data for debugging.

To increase logging, set the log.level within railgun.conf to 5 so that all events within the listener instance are captured during troubleshooting.

The log files for Railgun can be found in the following locations for each supported operating system:

  • Debian/Ubuntu

    Default Location: /var/log/syslog. When the log.level is set to 5 in railgun.conf, no further action is needed to have very verbose logs appear in syslog.

  • CentOS/RHEL

    Default Location: /var/log/messages.

    By default, CentOS and RHEL omit many logs from /messages. A few extra steps are needed to achieve the same level of verbosity as Debian/Ubuntu:

    1. Edit /etc/rsyslog.conf so that the line that reads *.info;mail.none;authpriv.none;cron.none /var/log/messages is updated to be *.* /var/log/messages. Comment out the default line and add this on a new line below it. Another option is to create a new log file.

    2. Restart rsyslog and Railgun services. This may need to be done with sudo or as root:

      $ service rsyslog restart

      $ service railgun restart

      If Railgun or memcached fails/crashes, logs can be found under /var/log/railgun/panic.log.