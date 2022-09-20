Increase logging for Railgun
When troubleshooting or testing the Railgun Listener, it may be necessary to raise the level of verbosity to capture more log data for debugging.
To increase logging, set the
log.level within
railgun.conf to
5 so that all events within the listener instance are captured during troubleshooting.
The log files for Railgun can be found in the following locations for each supported operating system:
Debian/Ubuntu
Default Location:
/var/log/syslog. When the
log.levelis set to
5in
railgun.conf, no further action is needed to have very verbose logs appear in syslog.
CentOS/RHEL
Default Location:
/var/log/messages.
By default, CentOS and RHEL omit many logs from
/messages. A few extra steps are needed to achieve the same level of verbosity as Debian/Ubuntu:
Edit
/etc/rsyslog.confso that the line that reads
*.info;mail.none;authpriv.none;cron.none /var/log/messagesis updated to be
*.* /var/log/messages. Comment out the default line and add this on a new line below it. Another option is to create a new log file.
Restart
rsyslogand Railgun services. This may need to be done with
sudoor as
root:$ service rsyslog restart$ service railgun restart
If Railgun or
memcachedfails/crashes, logs can be found under
/var/log/railgun/panic.log.