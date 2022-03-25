Using cURL with the API

Here is how to create, activate, assign, and enable a Railgun using cURL and the Optimized Partner API.

Look up the user_key for the domain to add a Railgun to. This can be done using the user_lookup External link icon Open external link Host API method and the user’s email address or unique ID: $ curl -s 'https : { "msg" : null , "request" : { "act" : "user_lookup" , "cloudflare_email" : [email protected]" } , "response" : { "cloudflare_email" : [email protected]" , "hosted_zones" : [ "example.com" ] , "unique_id" : "UNIQUE_ID (CAN BE USED IN PLACE OF USER'S EMAIL)" , "user_api_key" : "USER_API_KEY (NOT USED FOR RAILGUN)" , "user_authed" : true , "user_exists" : true , "user_key" : "UNIQUE_USER_KEY_OF_32_CHARACTERS" } , "result" : "success" }

Next, call the init API method to create a new Railgun using the host_key and user_key : $ curl 'https : { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_init" , "railgun_id" : "1" , "railgun_name" : "GENERATED_OR_SPECIFIED_RG_NAME" , "railgun_status" : "INI" , "rtkn" : "30_CHARACTER_RTKN" } , "result" : "success" }

The Railgun daemon should then be started so that it may complete the activation process, which should be logged via syslog after startup: $ tail -f /var/log/messages Oct 27 22:29:41 www railgun[Activation]: Activation POST completed. Oct 27 22:29:41 www railgun[Activation]: Assigned Railgun ID: 1 Oct 27 22:29:41 www railgun[Activation]: Acquired cert from server

Next, the suggestion_set method is called with auto_enabled set to 0 in order to expose the Railgun to the domain. Setting auto_enabled to 0 will not enable Railgun for the domain, it will only expose the Railgun instance to the domain within Cloudflare Settings. To expose, associate, and enable Railgun in a single API call, set auto_enabled to 1 . $ curl 'https://www.cloudflare.com/api/v2/railgun/suggestion_set?host_key=YOUR_HOST_API_KEY&z=example.com&rtkn=30_CHARACTER_RTKN&auto_enabled=0' { "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_suggest", "railgun_id": "1", }, "result": "success" }

The user should now be able to see the Railgun configuration dropdown menu within their Cloudflare Settings panel. The user can now test and enable Railgun themselves. If auto_enabled had been set to 1 , the following conn_set call is not necessary and would’ve been performed automatically.