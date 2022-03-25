Manage Railguns
Creating and activating a Railgun requires two API calls. First, a Railgun must be initialized and then activated using the
init and
activate calls respectively. The activation API call is made by Railgun when the daemon is started and does not need to be made by a user.
The response body of the
init API call will contain the activation token (
rtkn) required activation. Set
activation.token within the Railgun configuration file to the value of
rtkn from the API call response.
POST init
POST /api/v2/railgun/init
Create a Railgun. If request is successful, a new Railgun is added to a host account and placed in initializing status (
INI).
Form parameters
- host_key – Host API key
- name – Name of Railgun (optional)
- pubname – Name of Railgun shown to users (optional)
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/init HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366name=my-railgunpubname=My%20Railgun
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_init", "railgun_id": "1", "railgun_name": "RG_a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1", "railgun_status": "INI", "rtkn": "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp" }, "result": "success"
}
POST delete
POST /api/v2/railgun/delete
Delete a Railgun. If request is successful, the Railgun with a token matching
rtkn is removed from the account and set to deleted status (
D).
Form parameters
- host_key – Host API key
- rtkn – Railgun token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/delete HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_delete", "railgun_id": "1", }, "result": "success"
}
