List Railgun details
The following API calls can be used to determine details and the status or one or more Railguns assigned to an account. These calls are sometimes needed to determine the unique
rtkn or
id assigned to a Railgun.
POST host_get_all
POST /api/v2/railgun/host_get_all
Form parameters
- host_key – Host API key
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/host_get_all HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_host_get_all", "railguns": { "count": 5, "objs": [ { "cdate": "2012-10-27 16:34:37.718746-07", "edate": "2012-11-06 13:02:16.153332-08", "props": { "build": "2012-10-27-1257", "number": "2.6.0", "revision": "ff3f8f25f5238de327cf34059659de0738399176" }, "railgun_activated_on": "2012-11-06 13:02:16.122355-08", "railgun_api_key": "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp", "railgun_deleted_on": null, "railgun_host_id": null, "railgun_id": "1", "railgun_ip": null, "railgun_mode": "1", "railgun_name": "RG_100f5777999990edb60d2db56627f9", "railgun_port": "2408", "railgun_pubname": "Railgun for example.com", "railgun_rec_id": "100", "railgun_rec_name": "rg-d65dfffff666a77fd3dea2a7cfeede90.port2408.net", "railgun_status": "V", "railgun_tag": "a18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n", "railgun_type": "user", "railgun_user_id": "1000" }, { "cdate": "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07", "edate": "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07", "props": { "build": null, "number": null, "revision": null }, "railgun_activated_on": null, "railgun_api_key": "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp", "railgun_deleted_on": null, "railgun_host_id": null, "railgun_id": "178", "railgun_ip": null, "railgun_mode": "0", "railgun_name": "RG_000f7777999690edb60d2db56627f9", "railgun_port": "2408", "railgun_pubname": "Railgun for mydomain.com", "railgun_rec_id": null, "railgun_rec_name": null, "railgun_status": "INI", "railgun_tag": "d18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n", "railgun_type": "user", "railgun_user_id": "1000" } ] } }, "result": "success"
}
POST zone_conn_get_active
POST /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active
List all active Railgun connections for a domain.
Form parameters
- email – User account email
- tkn – User API token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366z=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_zone_conn_get_active", "railgun_conn": { "obj": { "railgun_conn_id": "2", "railgun_id": "123", "railgun_conn_status": "V", "railgun_conn_mode": "1", "railgun_enabled": "t", } } }, "result": "success"
}
