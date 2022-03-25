Cloudflare Docs
Railgun
Railgun
List Railgun details

The following API calls can be used to determine details and the status or one or more Railguns assigned to an account. These calls are sometimes needed to determine the unique rtkn or id assigned to a Railgun.

POST host_get_all

POST /api/v2/railgun/host_get_all

Assign a Railgun to a domain

Form parameters

  • host_key – Host API key
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/host_get_all HTTP/1.1
Host: www.cloudflare.com
Accept: */*
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded


Example form parameters




host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: application/json


{
    "msg": null,
    "response": {
        "act": "railgun_host_get_all",
        "railguns": {
            "count": 5,
            "objs": [
                {
                    "cdate": "2012-10-27 16:34:37.718746-07",
                    "edate": "2012-11-06 13:02:16.153332-08",
                    "props": {
                        "build": "2012-10-27-1257",
                        "number": "2.6.0",
                        "revision": "ff3f8f25f5238de327cf34059659de0738399176"
                    },
                    "railgun_activated_on": "2012-11-06 13:02:16.122355-08",
                    "railgun_api_key": "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp",
                    "railgun_deleted_on": null,
                    "railgun_host_id": null,
                    "railgun_id": "1",
                    "railgun_ip": null,
                    "railgun_mode": "1",
                    "railgun_name": "RG_100f5777999990edb60d2db56627f9",
                    "railgun_port": "2408",
                    "railgun_pubname": "Railgun for example.com",
                    "railgun_rec_id": "100",
                    "railgun_rec_name": "rg-d65dfffff666a77fd3dea2a7cfeede90.port2408.net",
                    "railgun_status": "V",
                    "railgun_tag": "a18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n",
                    "railgun_type": "user",
                    "railgun_user_id": "1000"
                },
                {
                    "cdate": "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07",
                    "edate": "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07",
                    "props": {
                        "build": null,
                        "number": null,
                        "revision": null
                    },
                    "railgun_activated_on": null,
                    "railgun_api_key": "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp",
                    "railgun_deleted_on": null,
                    "railgun_host_id": null,
                    "railgun_id": "178",
                    "railgun_ip": null,
                    "railgun_mode": "0",
                    "railgun_name": "RG_000f7777999690edb60d2db56627f9",
                    "railgun_port": "2408",
                    "railgun_pubname": "Railgun for mydomain.com",
                    "railgun_rec_id": null,
                    "railgun_rec_name": null,
                    "railgun_status": "INI",
                    "railgun_tag": "d18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n",
                    "railgun_type": "user",
                    "railgun_user_id": "1000"
                }
            ]
        }
    },
    "result": "success"

}

Assign a Railgun to a domain

POST zone_conn_get_active

POST /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active

List all active Railgun connections for a domain.

Form parameters

  • email – User account email
  • tkn – User API token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active HTTP/1.1
Host: www.cloudflare.com
Accept: */*
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded


Example form parameters:


host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366
z=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: application/json


{
    "msg": null,
    "response": {
        "act": "railgun_zone_conn_get_active",
        "railgun_conn": {
            "obj": {
                    "railgun_conn_id": "2",
                    "railgun_id": "123",
                    "railgun_conn_status": "V",
                    "railgun_conn_mode": "1",
                    "railgun_enabled": "t",
                }
        }
    },
    "result": "success"

}

