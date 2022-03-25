Optimized partner API
Overview
This article is intended for Cloudflare Optimized Hosting Partners. End-users must utilize the Client API. All Railgun API requests must include a Host API token as a request parameter. You can apply for an API key or read more about Cloudflare Hosting Partner programs in our Partnerships page. All API requests should be directed at
https://www.cloudflare.com/.
Multiple Railguns may be added to a Cloudflare host account. Only one registered and activated Railgun may be used per domain. Railgun can be load-balanced and multiple Railgun daemons can be used per activated public IP and token. There is no need to register each Railgun daemon if they share a public IP.
All API methods may be performed either as
GET requests that include query string parameters or
POST requests. The return status of the API request and any relevant errors messages are within the returned JSON response body. The
result member indicates success or failure and the
msg member contains further details if applicable.