Optimized partner API

This article is intended for Cloudflare Optimized Hosting Partners. End-users must utilize the Client API. All Railgun API requests must include a Host API External link icon Open external link token as a request parameter. You can apply for an API key or read more about Cloudflare Hosting Partner programs in our Partnerships page External link icon Open external link . All API requests should be directed at https://www.cloudflare.com/ .

Multiple Railguns may be added to a Cloudflare host account. Only one registered and activated Railgun may be used per domain. Railgun can be load-balanced and multiple Railgun daemons can be used per activated public IP and token. There is no need to register each Railgun daemon if they share a public IP.